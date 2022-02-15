Big Brother winner calls Todrick Hall a ‘bad person’

Todrick Hall won an important Power of Veto on Celebrity Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother houseguest Todrick Hall worked hard to get people to turn on Shanna Moakler in the Big Brother house, but he went too far when he went after her family, personality, and appearance.

During the Monday night episode of the show, where Carson Kressley turned on Shanna at the urging of Todrick and Miesha Tate, a lot of unnecessary personal attacks were shown coming from Todrick and Miesha. And it has led to a harsh response from former Big Brother houseguests and fans alike.

And for the Big Brother fans who are tuning in just for the episodes, live feed subscribers actually feel that Todrick is getting a good edit, so you can clearly see that he has acted even worse outside of what is being shown by CBS.

If he had just stuck to gameplay and not gone after Shanna as a person, he might have received a lot of credit for making the biggest move of the season, but, instead, he has turned into a villain who is even talking down about the show he is trying to win.

“I really feel like I am rarely wrong when I think someone is a bad person, and I think Todrick is a bad person. #CBBUS3,” Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren posted after seeing what Todrick Hall has been up to on Celebrity Big Brother 2022.

Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren posted about Todrick Hall. Pic credit: @AndyHerren/Twitter

Big Brother vet Janelle Pierzina also posted about Todrick after he was seen shaming Shanna’s Memory Wall image on the live feeds. Janelle compared him to Maggie Ausburn from Big Brother 6.

Boy bye ✌🏼 Todrick channeling his inner Maggie https://t.co/rYaNYHRdq1 — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) February 15, 2022

The Big Brother fans haven’t been holding back either, with quite a few posts made about how Todrick has behaved when it comes to his non-game comments in the house. And since all of the celebrities who get evicted are allowed to go home and watch the show, Todrick might be in for a rude awakening – if the Diary Room producers didn’t already warn him about what’s coming.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Category is: Women haters who lose 9-0 on finale night #CBBUS3 pic.twitter.com/0xT2HHoSdq — SHANNA MOAKLER FOR AFP (@snuffedhoh) February 15, 2022

More on Celebrity Big Brother 2022

Former houseguest Chris Kattan revealed why he quit Celebrity Big Brother in a new interview. It definitely provided more details on why he was having such a hard time living in the house.

Kattan won’t take part in the voting for the winner, but for everyone else, the season finale is coming up rather quickly. Next week, we will learn the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 winner, and here is a breakdown of all the episodes left to air.

And for fans wanting a chance to play the game, Big Brother 24 applications are being reviewed and the producers have asked that more people apply to play during the Summer 2022 season.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs in February 2022 and Big Brother 24 airs in Summer 2022 on CBS.