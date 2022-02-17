Todrick Hall feels Shanna Moakler needs to apologize to him after Celebrity Big Brother 3

Reality TV star Todrick Hall continues to talk down about fellow reality TV star Shanna Moakler. Pic credit: CBS

The Celebrity Big Brother live feeds have shown Todrick Hall continuing to talk down to Shanna Moakler, even after she went home. But he also seems to feel that he deserves an apology from her, despite what Big Brother fans have seen him saying.

When Shanna said Todrick “constantly plays the victim” in an exit interview, she may have been spot on with her assessment of how he views how he is playing the game. Todrick wants everyone to know that he doesn’t feel he “did much wrong to her” this season.

Quite a few former houseguests disagree with what Todrick has been saying. Janelle Pierzina was particularly upset by the “blonde white girl” comment Todrick made about Shanna to Lamar Odom this week. That didn’t sit well with Big Brother fans either.

There was also one Big Brother winner called Todrick a “bad person” online after they saw all of the negative things Todrick was saying about Shanna’s Memory Wall picture, the way that she dresses, her kids, her friends, and how he claimed she is not a good role model.

And outside of that, Todrick spoke a lot about how he feels fans should demand Shanna apologize to him.

Todrick Hall goes on another tirade about Shanna Moakler after her eviction

“If I did the things to her that she did to me, she’d be livid, obviously. What I did to her was nowhere near the horrible things that she said and allowed Chris Kirkpatrick to say about me,” Todrick said to Miesha while playing cards on the Celebrity Big Brother live feeds.

“I just think if she gets out, I can’t imagine fans on the internet not being like, ‘Shanna, like, you owe him an apology,'” Todrick went on to add after also calling Shanna a liar.

“Nothing is more powerful than a real apology. I would apologize to her even though I don’t feel I did much wrong to her, but I definitely was being petty,” Todrick opined while he continued to claim that he never did anything wrong to her while she was in the house.

Who will win Celebrity Big Brother 3?

It’s getting very close to when the Celebrity Big Brother 3 jury will get to ask questions about the season and then decide who should win the $250,000 prize this winter.

The final six celebrities left standing are Lamar Odom, Todd Bridges, Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey, Miesha Tate, and Todrick Hall. One of them will get that prize money, with another person getting $50,000 for coming in second place.

Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Mirai Nagasu are the first four members of the jury, and they each have a vote to make on the season finale. Chris Kattan does not get to vote after he quit the show.

And keep in mind that the Celebrity Big Brother 3 jury members who go home get to watch all of the episodes and the coverage of the live feeds from the season. There are a lot of conversations that will be very eye-opening to some of these houseguests.

The final episode of the season arrives on Wednesday, February 23, and the fast-paced celebrity version of Big Brother comes to a close. There will be a lot to talk about on that day, with host Julie Chen Moonves leading the viewers through the big night.

