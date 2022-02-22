Shanna Moakler seen making out with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau ahead of Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale

The Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast included model Shanna Moakler. Pic credit: CBS

Shanna Moakler appears to be on good terms with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau ahead of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 season finale.

After she was evicted, Shanna unfollowed her boyfriend on social media, suggesting that the relationship might have been coming to an end.

And while she was in the Big Brother house, Shanna’s boyfriend had expressed jealousy for the time she was spending talking to Lamar Odom.

It looks like Shanna’s return to the real world may also include a return to a full-time relationship with her boyfriend. Could this mean that wedding bells might be back on the table as a future outcome for the couple?

Shanna Moakler seen making out with Matthew Rondeau in public

According to Page Six, Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau were spotted at Fairmont Del Mar in San Diego, California, on Monday. The couple could be seen holding hands, sitting together, and even exchanging some kisses. It seems that the on-again, off-again relationship is definitely on again.

This follows the statement that Shanna made about the couple working on things. It looks like the chats that the couple has had following Shanna’s eviction from Celebrity Big Brother 3 have overall been positive for their relationship. We are likely going to hear more from Shanna as the season finale of the show approaches, as well.

Shanna Moakler makes out with off-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau https://t.co/Ta27VxFltx pic.twitter.com/3zDMWEE5Rn — Page Six (@PageSix) February 21, 2022

Shanna Moakler and Carson Kressley back on the same page

For anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, Carson Kressley apologized to Shanna after learning the truth about what happened with Todrick Hall on Celebrity Big Brother 3. As soon as Carson was evicted from CBB3, he found out what had really been going on, and he put out apologies to Shanna for not believing her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Almost immediately, Shanna accepted Carson’s apology, noting that she feels he is a good person who got caught up in the game. They might both have something to say to Todrick during the February 23 season finale of Celebrity Big Brother 3.

And now, Todd Bridges and Lamar Odom also wrote about Todrick once they were out of the Big Brother house. Todd and Lamar both learned what Todrick had been saying and doing behind their backs, and they already expressed their thoughts on social media about his insults.

Don’t forget to tune in for the season finale of CBB3, where the winner of the $250,000 prize will be decided. Miesha Tate, Todrick Hall, or Cynthia Bailey will have to face the jury that will include Shanna. That’s also the night when the winner of America’s Favorite Houseguest is announced.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 season finale airs Wednesday, February 23 at 8/7c on CBS.