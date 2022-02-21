Shanna Moakler accepts Carson Kressley’s Celebrity Big Brother apology

The Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast featured Carson Kressley and Shanna Moakler. Pic credit: CBS

Shanna Moakler and Carson Kressley were aligned on Celebrity Big Brother 3, and it looked like the duo, with the help of Cynthia Bailey, might have been able to make it all the way to the end.

Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate saw what was happening and they concocted a scheme to turn Carson against Shanna. The plan worked, and when Carson was Head of Household, he succeeded in getting Shanna out of the game.

After she was evicted, Shanna spoke about the constant personal attacks Todrick made to undermine her in the house, including him mocking her for a scary home invasion that she experienced.

When he became the very next person to be evicted, Carson apologized to Shanna after learning the truth. He has also stated that he will have more to say about the situation on finale night.

Shanna Moakler forgives Carson Kressley after apology

“If there is one thing I know @carsonkressley is that you have always had a huge heart and a kind soul. All my interviews stated how I hoped you’d be in the house and we would get the chance to play together! I got that chance, I can’t say my feelings were not hurt and my last days in the house sad, but i do understand it’s a game,” Shanna Moakler stated in an Instagram post that featured an image of herself and Carson Kressley.

“Thank you for the kind words and acknowledgment. The @bigbrothercbs experience is one no one can truly understand unless you have been in that house and lived in the environment we did. Not easy. Thank you for being the class act I always knew you were and I’m still taking you up on that pedicure! ❤️⚓️🐎,” Shanna continued in her post that addressed her time on Celebrity Big Brother 3.

Time to wrap up Celebrity Big Brother 2022 season

The season finale for Celebrity Big Brother 2022 arrives on Wednesday, February 23. That’s when the CBB3 jury will vote on who wins the $250,000 prize and America’s vote for the favorite houseguest gets revealed. As a reminder, the runner-up gets a $50,000 prize.

To get to that point, the show has a Double Eviction episode taking place on Monday, February 21, where the final five will be taken down to the final three houseguests of the winter. Who will make the CBB3 final three? Tune in to CBS at 9/8c to find out.

There is also still time for Big Brother fans to vote on America’s Favorite Houseguest, using the number shared below. Everyone other than Chris Kattan can win the award – he is out of the running after quitting the show.

And once the celebrity season comes to a close, it will be time to start looking forward to Big Brother 24. The new cast will be playing the game in Summer 2022 and early rumors suggest it will be another group of entirely new people.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.