Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend Matthew Rondeau ‘in jail’ following domestic violence arrest after CBB3 finale

An altercation allegedly took place after Shanna Moakler attended the Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale on Wednesday night. Pic credit: CBS

An altercation between Shanna Moakler and boyfriend Matthew Rondeau allegedly took place following the Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale on Wednesday evening — which ended up with him being arrested for domestic violence.

LAPD sources have reportedly confirmed that Rondeau is currently in jail but that he hasn’t yet been booked or charged.

Early on Thursday, Rondeau went on Moakler’s Instagram Live account and left a scathing message about her. It got quite a few fans and former Big Brother houseguests concerned about her well-being.

The video has been removed, but now it looks like the police were called to the location and that it reportedly led to Rondeau being escorted from the scene.

Matthew Rondeau arrested following situation with Shanna Moakler

“Call came in at 8 a.m. PT this morning to the LAPD ‘over a dispute’ at Shanna Moakler’s home. Source tells me he’s in jail but still trying to confirm that with authorities. Still a developing story… #CBBUS3,” Us Weekly Digital Managing Editor Sharon Tharp said on Twitter.

She added a short time later, “LAPD confirms to US someone was taken into custody. He hasn’t been booked or charged yet.”

Matthew Rondeau was reported as being in jail. Pic credit: @SharonTharp/Twitter

Monsters and Critics has reached out to the LAPD and to Shanna’s rep for confirmation.

Matthew Rondeau arrested for domestic violence

According to TMZ, Rondeau accused Moakler of cheating on him and that allegedly led to a fight Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, things are claimed to have escalated even further, with Rondeau making the social media video and then allegedly becoming physical with Moakler.

Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic abuse and Moakler reportedly had visible marks on her body.

The story is still developing, with more details set to come out.

Shanna Moakler's Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence https://t.co/bkpUroyPFP — TMZ (@TMZ) February 24, 2022

More on the recent relationship history between Moakler and Rondeau

A lot of drama in the relationship between Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau took place over the past few weeks.

While Shanna was in the Big Brother house, her boyfriend appeared to be acting very jealous about the time she was spending with Lamar Odom on the live feeds. This came after a statement made by CBB3 houseguest Teddi Mellencamp that Rondeau had allegedly slid into her DMS after she got evicted.

When she was evicted herself, Shanna unfollowed Rondeau on social media, seemingly signaling that the relationship was done.

Only it wasn’t. Shanna then put out a statement saying that they were working on things, and the couple seemed to be back on track for their relationship.

Then, right before the Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale, Moakler was spotted making out with Rondeau. This appeared to indicate that things were much better between the pair, but this breaking news now suggests otherwise.

