Christmas from Big Brother joins The Challenge, arrest record becomes hot topic again

Christmas Abbott from Big Brother 19 appears to be making the jump to The Challenge. CBS is rolling out a spin-off from the MTV version of the show and it is intended to air on Paramount+.

A rumored cast list for The Challenge: CBS includes names from Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island USA. The network is trying to take full advantage of its own reality show characters and put them to the test on a new show.

In addition to Christmas Abbott from Big Brother 19 and Big Brother 22 showing up on this rumored cast list, there are nine other people who have appeared on Big Brother over the years.

From the BB23 cast, Tiffany Mitchell, Alyssa Lopez, Kyland Young, Azah Awasum, Derek Xiao, and Summer 2021 winner Xavier Prather are rumored to be playing on The Challenge. The show also looks to feature Angela Rummans (BB20), Enzo Palumbo (BB12 and BB22), and David Alexander (BB21 and BB22).

Christmas Abbott Big Brother history

It was as a member of the Big Brother 19 cast that fans got to know Christmas Abbott. She secured an early alliance with Paul Abrahamian, and she was also part of a three-person deal that included Josh Martinez.

When they got down to the final three, though, Josh and Paul cut Christmas loose. She ended up finishing in third place, with Josh then becoming the BB19 winner.

Later, Christmas was invited back to play as part of the Big Brother: All-Stars 2 cast (BB22). She finished in fourth place, but she ended up meeting her future fiancé. Christmas and fellow Big Brother alum Memphis Garrett are engaged now.

Christmas Abbott arrest record

It was in November of 2018 that Christmas was arrested for an incident with the new girlfriend of her baby daddy. As the story goes, Christmas drove to a Tampa gym to confront the woman and ended up using her car to ram into the other woman’s car in the parking lot.

The result of the court case that followed her arrest was Christmas getting charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief. She escaped any jail time but was given 12 months of probation and 25 hours of community service. Christmas also had to take anger management classes.

Following that arrest, Christmas had a baby, she was cast on Big Brother 22, and she got engaged to Memphis. Now, it appears that she is going to try out a new reality competition show with The Challenge.

Other Big Brother alums have played on the MTV version of The Challenge in the past, but it will be very interesting to see how this new group of former houseguests can do competing against other CBS reality TV stars.

Big Brother 24 debuts on CBS in Summer 2022 and The Challenge: CBS has just begun filming