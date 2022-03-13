Big Brother and Survivor star Caleb Reynolds shares cute photo of very pregnant wife

Caleb Reynolds played on Survivor twice. Pic credit: CBS

Caleb Reynolds from Big Brother and Survivor just shared an adorable photo of his very pregnant wife, Ashley Jay.

In August, Caleb revealed Ashley was pregnant again, and it appears that the baby has now nearly arrived.

According to Caleb in a note that he wrote to his followers, “In 5 days we will be bringing our son into this world.”

Big Brother fans got to meet Caleb as a member of the BB16 cast, where he was a member of the Bomb Squad alliance and worked closely with Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore. Caleb nearly made it all the way to the end but finished in fourth place.

Later, Caleb would appear on Survivor: Kaôh Rōng and Survivor: Game Changers. He finished in 15th place the first time around and finished in 18th place when he returned to the show.

Caleb Reynolds shares maternity photo with Ashley Jay

“Well this 9 months has been fun. In 5 days we will be bringing our son into this world. Didn’t plan on maternity photos in the snow but we made it work. Some were flawless and some were silly, well to me, this was one of my favorite photos we took today. Cheers to our last 5 days! Son, we will meet you soon[sic],” Caleb wrote in a March 12 post to Instagram.

Below is the photo that Caleb shared of himself and Ashley Jay to celebrate the occasion.

