Shanna Moakler is pregnant, Celebrity Big Brother alum reveals the huge news

Shanna Moakler is pregnant and expecting her fourth child.

The surprising news was revealed today in a statement that Shanna provided to People.

“I took a pregnancy test and it is positive,” Moakler stated.

“This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day,” Moakler went on to say.

It has definitely been a rough week for Shanna Moakler

A lot has taken place following the Celebrity Big Brother finale, culminating in a protective order being granted to Shanna Moakler due to an incident that took place with her former boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau.

An incident took place at her house, and it led to Rondeau getting arrested. He has since been released, and Rondeau put out a statement of his own.

Nobody expected that the next big piece of news to come from the situation would be Moakler sharing that she is now pregnant.

Moakler speaks about her new pregnancy

Early on Thursday, the new report came out, with Moakler confirming that she is pregnant. She didn’t reveal a lot of details, nor did she name the father publicly, yet.

It is very likely that she will give another interview or two in the near future where she speaks about being pregnant with her fourth child.

Shanna Moakler Shares Positive Pregnancy Test Result After Ex's Domestic Violence Arrest https://t.co/k5trMrs96X — People (@people) March 3, 2022

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.