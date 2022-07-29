Police called to Shanna Moakler’s house for ‘domestic disturbance’

Shanna Moakler from Celebrity Big Brother is back in the news. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Celebrity Big Brother alum Shanna Moakler reportedly had the cops show up at her house late Thursday.

This follows the news from earlier in the week that her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, has been charged with domestic violence.

According to TMZ, it seems that it was Moakler’s daughter who called 911 to report a “domestic disturbance” and the police immediately responded to the San Fernando Valley house.

That is the same house where Rondeau was arrested back in February following the Celebrity Big Brother season finale.

This time, nobody was arrested, as the cops reportedly felt that Moakler’s daughter may have gotten this one wrong. She may decide to comment on the incident at a later time.

As TMZ also reported, the cops looked around Moakler’s house, finding that no damage was done and that nobody appeared to be injured. The cops also reportedly interviewed the couple, who both said that there had been no fight.

Drama in the Shanna Moakler – Matthew Rondeau relationship

Even while Moakler was playing on Celebrity Big Brother 3, there was drama going on in her relationship with Rondeau. He took down social media images of her while she was in the house, and then used her phone to post a video about her once she returned home.

The couple has broken up several times in the past but keep getting back together, despite what appears to be even more drama going on in their lives.

