Michael Ilesanmi ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ as his GoFundMe exceeds goal in just 2 days

Michael Ilesanmi’s supporters have outdone themselves.

Two days after the 90 Day Fiance star asked for $25,000 in donations, he’s already raised nearly $30,000.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the Nigerian native created a GoFundMe to help him pay for the unexpected legal fees associated with responding to Angela Deem’s annulment filing.

Michael has already lawyered up, but the TLC star is admittedly having trouble paying his attorney fees.

So, a member of his media team, Mary K, organized the crowdfunding site to help him legally defend himself against his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Michael has taken notice of his supporters’ donations, and he wanted them to know how grateful he is for their financial contributions.

Michael is ‘humbled’ by his fans’ support

Michael shared a message in his Instagram Stories aimed at his friends, family members, and fans.

“Dear friends, family, and supporters,” he began. “I am overwhelmed with gratitude for your generosity and support through my GoFundMe campaign.”

Michael continued, telling his supporters that their donations gave him hope and strength during this “incredibly” challenging time.

Michael thanked his family, friends, and fans for donating money. Pic credit: @mykol_01/Instagram

He referred to his legal battle as “complex and emotionally draining,” noting that his GoFundMe donations will help him focus on seeking justice and protecting his well-being.

Michael shared a second slide, thanking his fans for their financial support, emotional encouragement, prayers, and well wishes.

“Your impact goes beyond just financial assistance,” he continued. “It reminds me that I am not alone in this fight. I am grateful for each and every one of you.”

Michael concluded his message with “heartfelt appreciation.”

Angela Deem is not pleased with Michael’s efforts

While Michael continues garnering support from 90 Day Fiance fans, Angela has been busy on social media throwing shade at her estranged husband.

In addition to spreading rumors about Michael — like he was dating Jasmine Pineda, had a girlfriend in New Jersey, and was going to get multiple women pregnant — Angela recently reacted to Michael starting a GoFundMe.

The 58-year-old MeeMaw recorded a video on TikTok, referring to Michael as “Mr. It” throughout the post.

In true Angela fashion, the outspoken reality TV star directed her anger at Michael, exclaiming, “Obviously, I know you more than you know me. GoFundMe my a**!”

“How about GoFundMe and give me my years I spent on a scammer? Boom. Crown thought,” she added.

Initially, Michael set the bar at $50,000, but a day later, he lowered his goal to $25,000.

The 90 Day Fiance fan favorite has received plenty of well wishes from his donors, with more than 1,400 contributing financially to his cause.

Now that he’s raised the money he needs to cover his legal fees, his next obstacle will be facing off with Angela as she fights to have him deported for fraud.

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 18, at 8/7c on TLC.