Michael Ilesanmi’s rumored girlfriend speaks out, sets the record straight on their relationship status

Michael Ilesanmi has reportedly moved on with another woman following his split from Angela Deem.

Following the news that Michael moved out of Angela’s Hazlehurst, Georgia home, rumors have swirled about a new lady love in his life.

90 Day Fiance fans believe they’ve identified the mystery woman, whom Angela called a “w***e” living in New Jersey during Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All.

The unidentified woman, whose Instagram handle is @shhmeggan, shared a video of Michael dancing in her Stories, prompting the rumors that she and the Nigerian native were an item.

“Only Michael and I know what we have endured,” she captioned the video of Michael, adding, “Allow us to enjoy ourselves.”

Amid all the chatter online about Michael supposedly dating the New Jersey-based woman, she is speaking out for the first time.

Michael’s alleged girlfriend speaks out

In an exclusive message to 90 Day Fiance blogger @shabootydotcom on Instagram, @shhmeggan explained her story.

@shabootydotcom uploaded an Instagram post telling their followers, “I’m annoyed at all the crappy 90 day meme accounts that will post anything!”

“Though Michael himself is responsible for this misdirection in order to get under Angela’s skin. Anyways have no fear I am here to set the record straight!” the caption continued. “Also if you’re wondering where this all started from, Michael tagged Meggan in one of his IG stories (he prolly thought she a baddie) and the 🤡 accounts all ran with it! Stick with me for authenticiTEA!”

Meggan claims she’s never spoken to Michael, and they’re not a couple

“Good evening,” Meggan began her claim. “You guys have this all wrong 😂😂.”

According to Michael’s rumored girlfriend, despite reports and hearsay claiming otherwise, they’ve never been an item.

Her DM continued, “I have never spoken to Michael and I’ve been in Mexico all weekend. I am not nor have I ever been in a relationship with Michael.”

Michael weighs in with a correction

Michael caught wind of the post and added his two cents in the comments section, pointing out that the caption was incorrect by stating he tagged Meggan in his Instagram Story.

“Point of correction, I dint tag her.. she tagged me and I didn’t read the caption below it, until a blogger DM me to notify me, I was driving when I reposted it,” Michael explained. “My fault though.”

Michael weighs in. Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

Angela Deem is convinced Michael has been cheating since he arrived in America

Although Michael has claimed he isn’t involved romantically with other women since splitting from Angela, his estranged wife thinks otherwise.

Not only did Angela accuse him of having a mistress in New Jersey, but she also strongly hinted that Michael was dating their 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? castmate Jasmine Pineda, after a photo of Michael and Jasmine went viral, picturing the duo cheesing for a Tell All selfie.

Soon after, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Angela insinuated that Michael has been sleeping around, predicting that he’ll get “several” women pregnant soon.

Michael shares encouraging content on social media

For his part, Michael has been minding his business and living his best life, as evidenced by his social media activity.

Most recently, Michael uploaded a carousel of photos with an uplifting message in his caption.

Michael tagged his photos in the United States, casually posing outside an apartment complex.

In his accompanying caption, the reality TV star wrote, “New Month, New Beginning, New mindset, New focus, New start, New intentions, New Results.

Cheers fam ☀️❤️.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c on TLC and Max.