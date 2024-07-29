90 Day Fiance: Does Michael Ilesanmi have a girlfriend in New Jersey? Here’s what we know

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All revealed some startling accusations.

Aside from Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s bedroom secrets being revealed to the world, we watched Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s relationship woes continue to play out.

For Michael’s first-ever in-person Tell All appearance, he and Angela arrived separately from the rest of the group, and off the bat, things got tense during filming.

Angela revealed that she and Michael had gotten into yet another huge argument that resulted in them sleeping in separate beds in their hotel room.

Angela also shared that she and Michael hadn’t had sex in months, and she accused her husband of making her look like the bad guy in front of their castmates.

The 58-year-old MeeMaw’s rant continued, as she then accused Michael of cheating on her with a woman who lived near the New York studio where the Tell All is filmed.

Angela accuses Michael of having an affair with a woman from New Jersey

“You cheated on me,” Angela ranted. “Your G**damn b***h is somewhere in New Jersey. Is that why you’re sleeping in a f**king different room?”

Angela claimed that Michael’s “w***e” was nearby, adding, “Why don’t you call that b***h and tell her to come get your a** and your passport?”

So, are Angela’s accusations about Michael having a girlfriend true? Let’s take a look at what we know.

For his part, Michael denied that he’d been having an affair with another woman this time. (That doesn’t include the time Michael admitted to an emotional affair with a younger American woman online.)

In fact, Michael recently told Entertainment Tonight that, despite rumors to the contrary, he did not have another woman waiting for him in the U.S. when he arrived last year.

But some sources online paint a different picture that seems to hint that Michael has, indeed, been seeing another woman.

Michael’s alleged girlfriend is identified on social media

On TikTok, as shared by a 90 Day Fiance fan on Reddit, Michael’s alleged girlfriend posted a video of him dancing in a kitchen that clearly wasn’t inside Angela’s Hazlehurst, Georgia home.

In the video’s caption, which Michael reshared to his Instagram Story, the woman, whose Instagram handle is @shhmeggan, wrote, “Only Michael and I know what we have endured allow us to enjoy ourselves.”

According to another recent post on Reddit, Michael’s mystery woman was captured out and about at the Fire & Oak restaurant at the Westin Hotel in Jersey City, lending credence to the rumors that the unidentified bombshell lives in The Garden State.

Everything seems to line up, proving that the mystery woman is from New Jersey, but whether or not she is the same woman Angela referred to during the Tell All is unclear.

Meanwhile, Michael has remained mum on Instagram, not giving his followers any clues about a proposed relationship with a woman other than Angela.

Michael and @shhmeggan don’t follow each other on Instagram, either, which could mean the rumors aren’t true or the duo is trying to throw 90 Day Fiance fans off their scent.

We know that Angela hired a private investigator to follow Michael, and the shocking results of the PI’s work will be revealed during the five-part Tell All.

Perhaps then we’ll discover what Michael has been up to behind the scenes after all.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c on TLC.