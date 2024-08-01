Angela Deem claims Michael Ilesanmi will impregnate ‘several’ women: ‘Mark my words’

Angela Deem is on a roll making predictions and assumptions about Michael Ilesanmi.

Rumors have run rampant ever since we learned that Angela and Michael have split,

Recently, Michael was spotted in Texas, leading many to believe that’s where he’s relocated since leaving Angela’s Hazlehurst, Georgia home.

Michael has been teasing on social media that he’s living his best life since arriving in America and kicking Angela to the curb.

There was also some chatter that Michael was already involved with another woman.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, Angela accused Michael of having a “w***e” in New Jersey.

Her accusation aligns with rumors that Michael has spent time with a mystery brunette from The Garden State.

Angela Deem predicts Michael Ilesanmi will get multiple women pregnant

Angela believes her husband has been a very busy man since they broke up. So busy that she says he’s going to get several women pregnant.

During a recent TikTok live, Angela let it rip while chatting with some fans.

The 58-year-old MeeMaw declared, “Mark my words: Next thing we’re gonna hear is he’s got someone pregnant.”

She continued, “And listen… I guarantee you it ain’t gonna be one. It’s gonna be several because he [has] a child’s mind.”

Angela continued, defending her choice of words, telling her followers they don’t know Michael other than what they see on 90 Day Fiance or social media.

“Y’all don’t know him. I do. He has a child’s mind that ain’t growed up yet,” Angela said of the Nigerian native.

Angela’s most recent accusation against Michael

In addition to her latest predictions, the controversial 90 Day Fiance personality hinted that her estranged husband was romantically involved with one of their Happily Ever After? castmates.

Angela uploaded a selfie taken by Jasmine Pineda, which included Michael, and told her fans and followers “Birds of a feather flock together.”

Angela used a voiceover to convey her message, implying “One day she’ll tell her story.”

“But trust me – you’ll ask me how I’ve been maintaining the smile on my face this entire time,” Angela’s voiceover continued.

Whether or not Angela’s prophecy will prove true remains to be seen.

But in the meantime, Michael has denied being romantically involved with any other women since splitting from Angela, as he recently confessed to ET’s Melicia Johnson.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c on TLC.