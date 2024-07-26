90 Day Fiance star Michael Ilesanmi details why he left Angela Deem: ‘I was treated like a nobody’

Michael Ilesanmi is finally giving 90 Day Fiance fans the answers they’ve been asking for.

Since we learned that Michael ditched his wife, Angela Deem, and went missing from their Hazlehurst, Georgia, home, rumors have swelled.

Most 90 Day Fiance fans deduced that Michael and Angela split, and now we have confirmation of the fact straight from the horse’s mouth.

Michael confirmed that he and Angela are no longer together, and the Nigerian native recently opened up about why he left his wife of four years.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight’s Melicia Johnson, Michael admitted that while living under Angela’s roof, he was treated like a “nobody.”

“That’s just how I’ll put it,” Michael explained. “I mean, every day we fight.”

Michael says he ‘couldn’t bear’ living with Angela any longer

“For me to leave – for me to have left, rather – it had gotten to the point where I couldn’t just bear it anymore,” Michael told ET about his relationship with Angela.

Speaking to the naysayers who accused him of having another woman lined up when he got to the States, Michael denied such accusations.

Michael says he’s still single and isn’t talking to or seeing other women in the U.S.

Michael said there wasn’t one incident per se that caused him to want to leave, he was “treated badly” by his wife.

Michael admitted that he was scared of Angela. And to make matters worse, he claimed that they haven’t had sex since he stepped foot on American soil.

Regarding claims that Michael used Angela for a green card, he denied the accusations.

He told Melicia, “I would have been long gone. I wouldn’t even get to the house.”

Michael teases a drama-filled 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All

Michael also talked about the upcoming five-part Tell All for Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

When Melicia asked Michael what 90 Day Fiance fans would be most shocked to see, he teased, “Grab your popcorn.”

Michael also revealed that “a lot went down” at this season’s highly anticipated Tell All, where the cast lived under the same roof during filming, a franchise first.

Michael dishes on a 90 Day Fiance spin-off and his life goals in America

There have been talks about Michael joining the 90 Day: The Single Life cast since his split from Angela. So, is the TLC star ready for another spin-off?

Michael claims he “has no idea” whether or not he’ll be asked to appear on The Single Life.

“We’ll see. I don’t know. Right now, I have no idea,” he replied.

Now that Michael is on his own in the U.S., he has some goals.

Admittedly, he wants to become successful, take advantage of the opportunities in the United States, and, lastly, just be happy.

“Make money, chill, work,” Michael shared. “I mean, just normal things a young man needs in life.”

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All airs on Sunday, July 28, at 8/7c on TLC.