90 Day Fiance’s Michael Ilesanmi spotted in Texas amid rumors he’s split from Angela Deem

Michael Ilesanmi’s whereabouts have been in question for months.

After the 90 Day Fiance star arrived in America, it didn’t take long for drama to ensue.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the Nigerian native was reported missing in February 2024.

Michael’s estranged wife, Angela Deem, claimed that he disappeared without his ID, a change of clothes, or his wallet, leaving with only “ the clothes on his back.”

Michael was eventually found safe and sound, but since then, 90 Day Fiance viewers have been skeptical.

Many believe Michael has left Angela and their Hazlehurst, Georgia, home and moved on with his life elsewhere in the U.S.

Earlier this year, Michael was reportedly spotted in Indiana, with one 90 Day Fiance viewer providing video evidence of him partying it up at a wedding.

Last month, unsubstantiated claims were reported that Michael was living in Texas.

But now, it looks as though there is photographic evidence to prove that Michael was spending time in The Lone Star State.

Michael poses with a 90 Day Fiance fan in Alvin, Texas

Shabooty on X (formerly Twitter) uploaded a photo of a fan posing for a photo with Michael.

Michael was spotted by a fan at a Kroger in Alvin, Texas (pic credit: Jennifer A.) #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/fNWkJFn2vX — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) June 25, 2024

The pic was allegedly snapped in a Kroger 12 miles southeast of Houston in Alvin, Texas, and Michael looked carefree and unbothered in the smiley photo.

Michael appeared to be shopping in the pic and was nice enough to stop and pose for a photo with a Kroger employee who recognized him.

How is Michael supporting himself without Angela in the picture?

Now that Michael has finally received his visa, 90 Day Fiance viewers are wondering whether he split from Angela and, if so, how he supports himself.

In the comments section of the X upload, a 90 Day Fiance viewer wrote, “After watching last weeks episode, I don’t know if he’s a criminal or a genius.”

Pic credit: @SHABOOTY/X

“Played a serious long game for seven years and got what he wanted. How’s he supporting himself? Anyone know?”

Per Shabooty, Michael is supporting himself via TikTok and Cameo, and his wife, Angela, is financially responsible for him as well.

Whether Angela and Michael remain married or not, she is still financially responsible for him since he is a permanent resident.

Angela sought legal counsel and discovered she was financially responsible for Michael

As we watched this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? divorcing Michael won’t rid Angela of her problems.

Angela contacted an attorney, who informed her that by law, she must provide any support necessary to maintain him at an income that is 125% of the federal property guidelines for his household.

As the attorney put it, “So basically, he could sue you, or if he ends up needing public assistance and using it, the government could sue you. And it’s very clear that divorce does not end this obligation.”

Did Michael scam Angela to get to America?

Angela suspected Michael of scamming her for years, and after learning that he was the moderator of an online group, she was sold on the idea.

90 Day Fiance viewers initially sided with Michael for enduring years of abuse at the hands of his 57-year-old wife.

But now that we’ve learned he may have been pulling one over on Angela, some have changed their tune.

Still, others feel that regardless of how Michael got to the United States, Michael earned his citizenship by enduring Angela’s antics for as long as he did.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.