Jasmine Pineda and Michael Ilesanmi dating? Angela Deem teases ‘One day I will tell you my story’

Angela Deem is brewing some piping hot tea.

The 90 Day Fiance star isn’t afraid to stir the pot, and that’s exactly what she’s doing with her latest social media insinuation.

The 58-year-old reality TV personality took to TikTok this week to share a video that implied that her estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi, is romantically involved with their castmate, Jasmine Pineda.

In her video, Angela uploaded a photo of Jasmine and Michael posing for a smiley selfie.

Text over the photo read, “BIRDS OF [A] FEATHER FLOCK TOGETHER.”

In the background, a voiceover proclaimed, “One day, I will tell you my story. But trust me – you’ll ask me how I’ve been maintaining the smile on my face this entire time.”

Angela Deem implies that Michael Ilesanmi and Jasmine Pineda are romantically involved

In the caption, Angela wrote, “LMAO LMAO UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN OH HI GINO YOU SURE LOOKING GOOD WITHOUT Mrs Kleenex box bahaha.”

Angela’s TikTok featuring Jasmine and Michael. Pic credit: @angeladeem1.27/TikTok

Jasmine uploads the same selfie of herself and Michael, proclaiming she ‘cares about’ her castmate

The photo that Angela used in her TikTok is the same one Jasmine posted earlier this week on Instagram.

Taking to her secondary Instagram account, @jasmine.gino, the 90 Day Fiance star captioned the photo, “People care about you Michael ❤️,” and tagged Michael’s Instagram handle.

Jasmine recently admitted that she is ‘scared’ of Angela and was hesitant to greet Michael at the Tell All

Could there be any truth to Angela’s implications?

Interestingly, Jasmine recently told Access Hollywood that she is “scared” of Angela, as Monsters and Critics recently reported.

According to Jasmine, she was excited to meet Michael for the first time in person at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, but Angela was keeping close tabs on her husband.

“I was scared to talk to [Michael] because Angela was around,” Jasmine confessed.

Referring to Angela as “kind of a jealous person,” Jasmine added, “I was generally scared of Angela, okay? That is my confession.”

Jasmine noted that she tried not to act “too friendly” towards Michael so as not to poke the bear.

We know that in real life, Jasmine and her husband, Gino Palazzolo, have gone their separate ways and that Angela and Michael have split.

Rumors have swirled that Jasmine moved on with a new man named Matt Branis, although she has yet to address the gossip.

For his part, Michael has denied being romantically involved with any other women since splitting from Angela.

The Nigerian native recently told ET’s Melicia Johnson that he’s still single and not ready to mingle.

This is contrary to Angela’s accusations that Michael has a “w***e” in New Jersey, who 90 Day Fiance sleuths have spotted out and about in The Garden State, where Angela claims Michael is harboring a mistress.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c on TLC.