Angela Deem reacts to Michael Ilesanmi’s GoFundMe: ‘Gimme back my years I spent on a scammer’

Angela Deem responded to Michael Ilesanmi’s GoFundMe announcement.

Unsurprisingly, the 90 Day Fiance star is revolting against her soon-to-be ex-husband, who is trying to raise money to cover “unexpected” legal expenses.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Angela filed to annul her and Michael’s marriage in June 2024.

Angela is basing her annulment request on the fact that Michael “fraudulently induced” her to marry him so he could get to the US.

Now, it’s Michael’s turn to respond to her filing, and although he’s hired an attorney, he can’t afford the legal costs.

So Michael swallowed his pride and asked his fans to donate money.

Angela has caught wind of Micheal’s crowdsourcing efforts and has plenty to say about her estranged husband.

Angela tears Michael down on TikTok

Angela took to TikTok and recorded herself while riding in the car, greeting her fans. She refers to them as “queens and kings.”

“Hi, guys, I got some important news,” she began.

Angela continued, “Mr. It is saying that he is not understanding why now, he wasn’t expecting this annulment. Well, b***h, did you not know when I said, ‘Obey who, obey what?’”

“I’m not just this submissive mother queen, ok? Um, what do you think, you’re gonna hang in Texas or California or New York and get the little scratch on your lip, and then I was gonna sit down?” she added.

“Obviously, I know you more than you know me. GoFundMe my a**!” Angela exclaimed. “How about GoFundMe and give me my years I spent on a scammer? Boom. Crown thought.”

A critic puts Angela in her place: ‘You should get sued’

Angela’s TikTok garnered 10 comments, mostly from her supporters, who left slews of heart emojis, with one writing, “Amen.”

However, one of Angela’s critics showed up in the comments section and had a field day, putting her in her place.

Their first comment read, “👑 thought 💭 How about you apologize for Everything you have done to Michael instead of running away, Or how about you have some shame and stay away from social media?! Learn how to talk with Respect.”

The same TikToker added, “Hi Guy, you should get your a** sued. I feel sorry for ALL those kids that have to live with all your abuse.”

Angela’s critics weigh in. Pic credit: @angeladeem1.27/Instagram

Michael has received hundreds of donations and supportive comments on GoFundMe

While Angela continues to bad-mouth Michael online, he continues to garner the support of 90 Day Fiance viewers.

On his GoFundMe page, several of Michael’s supporters left encouraging comments and donated money to his cause.

Michael’s supporters leave notes. Pic credit: GoFundMe/Support Michael Ilesanmi’s Legal Battle

One commenter wrote, “We’ve all seen years and years of endless abuse and humiliation from Angela towards you,” noting that it’s been broadcast on national television.

“You didn’t deserve the hell that Angela put you through. Nobody deserves to be treated like that,” they added.

Others told Michael they wished him the best and reminded him that he was surrounded by support from 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Some referred to Angela as “vile, evil, and abusive” and told Michael that he’d thrive without her in his life.

More messages from Michael’s supporters. Pic credit: GoFundMe/Support Michael Ilesanmi’s Legal Battle

The Nigerian native initially aimed to raise $50,000 but has lowered the amount to half that, $25,000.

So far, Michael has raised $14,010 in the 24 hours since his website was created, and the amount continues to grow.

