90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem files for annulment from husband Michael Ilesanmi, claims fraud

Angela Deem claims that her estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi, used her to get to the U.S., and now she wants to prove their marriage had no legal existence.

It’s no secret that Michael and Angela have been separated for quite some time now.

Ever since Michael arrived in the U.S. after receiving his visa, he and Angela have butted heads.

Rumors have been swirling regarding the state of their marriage, possible infidelity, suspected fraud, and Michael’s disappearance earlier this year.

Amid all the online chatter, Monsters and Critics can confirm that Angela has filed to annul her marriage to Michael.

According to legal documents obtained by Monsters and Critics, Angela filed a Complaint for Annulment on June 20, 2024, in Jeff Davis County, Georgia.

Angela Deem files to declare her marriage to Michael Ilesanmi null and void

In her Complaint, Angela, the Petitioner, noted that the whereabouts of the Respondent, Michael, real name Kehinde Michael Ilesanmi, were unknown.

Therefore, Angela filed an Affidavit of Diligent Search along with her Petition.

The Petition also notes that Angela and Michael had been living “in a state of separation” for 30 days preceding her filing.

As for the grounds for the annulment, Angela claims that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status” in the United States.

Because Michael’s whereabouts at the time of Angela’s filing were unknown, she also filed an Order for Service by Publication, meaning she intended to have the divorce papers delivered to Michael by publishing them in the newspaper or an advertisement.

Angela claims she doesn’t know where Michael is living

As the Order states, it appears that Michael was living out of state in June 2024.

Angela also filed an Affidavit of Diligent Search before a notary, stating that Michael “cannot be found within the state.”

“I do not know where the Respondent lives or where the Respondent can be found,” Angela claimed.

Angela noted that he lived under her roof in Hazlehurst, Georgia, until February 1, 2024, but that he “no longer lives here.”

What does that mean for Michael if the annulment is granted,?

Depending on the status of Michael’s visa petition, conditional residency, and/or permanent residency status, a couple of possible scenarios exist if Angela’s annulment is granted.

According to DienerLaw.net, “An annulment or divorce can affect your immigration status and hamper your plans of eventually applying for US citizenship.”

“If your application for becoming a permanent resident is approved before getting annulled or divorced, your permanent resident card is generally not at stake … [but] the USCIS office may reexamine your immigration file and look for signs that a fraudulent marriage took place,” the site states.

Angela is adamant that Michael is a scammer

Angela and Michael wed in his native Nigeria in January 2020.

Since then, Angela has traveled between the U.S. and Nigeria until Michael’s spousal visa was finally approved last year after years in limbo.

But once Michael stepped foot on American soil, the happy ending they hoped for was anything but, and Angela has been accusing Michael of scamming her ever since.

We’re watching Angela and Michael’s ongoing marital woes play out on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All.

Part 3, which airs this Sunday, teased that Angela hired a private investigator to follow Michael, and he seemingly found some dirt on the Nigerian native.

Based on her allegations, perhaps Angela knows something about Michael that 90 Day Fiance viewers don’t know yet.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 11, at 8/7c on TLC.