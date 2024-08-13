Michael Ilesanmi asks for GoFundMe donations to help with ‘unexpected legal expenses’

90 Day Fiance star Michael Ilesanmi is looking for financial assistance.

Despite his failed marriage to Angela Deem, it’s been a good week for Michael.

Although Angela hired a private investigator to tail Michael for two weeks, his name has been officially cleared.

It was revealed that Michael had not cheated on Angela or scammed her, as she had led 90 Day Fiance fans to believe for years.

Now, Michael is taking a big step in moving on from Angela.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Nigerian native took to social media this week to tell his fans and followers that he is in need of cash.

After learning that his estranged wife, Angela Deem, filed for an annulment, Michael is working quickly to gather enough cash to respond to her filing ASAP.

Michael Ilesanmi asks for financial donations amid his legal battles

Michael first took to Facebook, where he wrote, “I could really use your help right now.”

“I’m facing some unexpected legal expenses, and any support would mean the world to me. If you’re able to donate, it would be greatly appreciated.”

Michael is asking for money online. Pic credit: Michael Ilesanmi/Facebook

Michael then directed his followers to click the link in his bio, which leads to a GoFundMe page titled “Support Michael Ilesanmi’s Legal Battle.”

Michael’s GoFundMe, set up by someone named Mary K, is aiming to raise $50,000 total.

As the description reads, “Due to the recent legal filings by Angela against me, I must seek legal advice. I have obtained an attorney, but the fees are expensive.”

Shortly after his post on Facebook, Michael took to Instagram, where he recorded a live video from inside his car.

He uploaded the recording to his feed, going into further detail about his online fundraising efforts.

Michael admits he’s ‘not the kind of person’ to ask for money

The TLC star admitted that it “took a lot” for him to post the GoFundMe on his page because he’s “not that kind of person,” but said in his current situation, he’s trying his best to get things “sorted.”

“I never expected things to come to this, but I had to do what I had to do,” he continued.

Michael also noted that the GoFundMe page is legit and not a scam and was set up with a member of his media team.

After Angela’s annulment filing, Michael says he was forced to respond “fast, as soon as possible.”

Michael ended his video by thanking “each and every one” of his followers who took the time to watch the video, telling them, “Thank you, and God bless.”

In just four hours since its inception, Michael’s GoFundMe page has already raised $1,898 of the $50,000 goal, and growing.

Now, the real question remains: how will Angela Deem respond to Michael’s posts?

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 18, at 8/7c on TLC.