Michael Ilesanmi’s name is cleared and 90 Day Fiance viewers are ready for Angela Deem to be canceled

Michael Ilesanmi is not the scammer and cheater that Angela Deem made him out to be, after all.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All saw Angela’s private investigator, Todd, reveal his findings from his 189-page report.

As it turned out, despite scouring the internet and doing a deep dive into Michael’s online activity, Todd found absolutely no evidence that Michael was cheating or pulling one over on Angela.

As Todd put it, he found “nothing concrete that suggests or even implies” that Michael is unethical in any way, shape, or form.

Angela didn’t take well to the findings and stormed off stage, claiming that Todd’s two-week investigation wasn’t long enough to uncover any dirt on Michael.

But despite what Angela continues to claim, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers believe Todd, and they are celebrating Michael’s name being cleared.

In addition, 90 Day Fiance fans have had enough of Angela’s behavior and accusations, and they’re calling for her to be canceled.

Following Sunday night’s intense episode of Happily Ever After? Viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent.

There was almost complete unanimity among viewers, who expressed their disdain for Angela on the social media platform.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers want Angela Deem removed from the franchise

One such critic, @QueenofDogecoin, shared a gif of Angela reading, “I’m a liar [and] abuser,” and captioned it, “Angela Deem from #90DayFiance needs to be CANCELED!!! What a dirty piece of 💩”

“Angela deem should be canceled,” added @saffronthea.

Yet another one of Angela’s haters called her a “trashy, loud, tacky, abusive” person, adding they’d be happy to “never lay eyes on this woman” again.

One X user was hopeful that TLC and the 90 Day Fiance franchise “FINALLY get rid of Angela Deem for good now??!!”

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer noted that Angela was “busted” by the PI and that she’s been lying about Michael to stay on TV. The viewer demanded that TLC fire the 58-year-old.

“Told you so. Private investigator says he’s not cheating. Get Angela Deem off TELEVISION NOW. DONE!!”

Angela continues to make allegations against Michael off-camera

Although Todd revealed that Michael has three Instagram accounts and was DMing a girl named Cheetah, he found no evidence that the Nigerian native was cheating on Angela.

In Part 1 of the Tell All, Angela accused Michael of having a “w***e” who lived in New Jersey.

But that rumor has also been shot down.

In fact, the mystery woman spoke out, as Monsters and Critics reported, and claimed she had never even spoken to Michael, let alone had a romantic relationship with him.

Despite all the evidence in Michael’s favor, Angela sticks to her story and slanders Michael on social media.

She even claimed that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marrying him as a means to get legal permanent resident status in the United States when she filed to annul their marriage last month, as Monsters and Critics also reported.

Now that we know that Michael hasn’t been scamming or cheating on Angela, is this the end of their storyline on 90 Day Fiance? Or will Angela continue to appear in another franchise spinoff?

90 Day Fiance fans have spoken, and they’re hopeful the former is true.

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 18, at 8/7c on TLC.