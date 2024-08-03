90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine Pineda addresses Michael Ilesanmi relationship rumors: ‘I risked my life’

Jasmine Pineda is clearing the air after Angela Deem started rumors that she was dating her estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, controversial 90 Day Fiance personality Angela Deem got tongues wagging when she insinuated that Jasmine and Michael are in a romantic relationship.

Jasmine recently posted a photo of herself and Angela’s husband on Instagram, depicting the Panamanian native cozying up to Michael for a smiley selfie.

Jasmine captioned the upload, “People care about you Michael ❤️.”

Angela shared the same photo on TikTok, captioning it, “Birds of a feather flock together.”

An accompanying voiceover proclaimed, “One day, I will tell you my story.”

“But trust me – you’ll ask me how I’ve been maintaining the smile on my face this entire time.”

Michael Ilesanmi says his and Jasmine’s relationship is platonic

Now, Jasmine is setting the record straight about her and Michael’s rumored romance and claims that taking the selfie with Michael came with a huge risk.

Michael went live on social media to denounce rumors that he and Jasmine are dating during a live video, which was shared by @90sipsofrealitea on Instagram.

Michael admitted that he and Jasmine took some pictures together while filming the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All.

“So that’s it,” Michael confessed, insisting that he doesn’t have a girlfriend.

Jasmine says snapping a selfie with Michael was a risky move

Jasmine showed up in the comments of the post, claiming that taking the selfie with Michael was a risky move, and hinting that Angela was nearby, keeping a tight leash on her husband.

“I risked my life to take that picture btw 😇,” Jasmine wrote in the comments section.

The 38-year-old went on record, admitting to Access Hollywood, “I was scared to talk to [Michael] because Angela was around, referring to Angela as “kind of a jealous person” who follows Michael’s every move.

Jasmine confirms she and Michael are ‘just friends’

Jasmine echoed Michael’s sentiment in her own Instagram Story, too.

She shared the clip of Michael on Intagram, and above the Reel, wrote, “Well said @mykol_01. We’re just friends 🥰.”

Angela Deem has been making accusations about Michael since their split

Jasmine isn’t the only woman that Michael has been accused of getting frisky with.

90 Day Fiance hounds were certain that he was involved with a woman named Meggan from New Jersey—especially after Angela’s admission during Part 1 of the Tell All.

Angela accused Michael of having a mistress who lived in New Jersey, calling her his “w***e.”

But Meggan shot down the rumors recently when she made it clear that she’s not in a relationship with Michael. In fact, she claims she’s never even spoken to him.

Angela doesn’t seem convinced that Michael is single following their split, however.

The 58-year-old MeeMaw went live on TikTok recently, predicting that Michael will be getting “several” women pregnant.

Angela was so certain about her prediction that she told her fans and followers, “Mark my words.”

We know from previews of the five-part Tell All that Angela hired a private investigator who unearthed some shocking details about Michael.

Will Angela’s allegations come to light after all, or is she just blowing smoke?

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c on TLC and Max.