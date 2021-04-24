Meri Brown answered a fan who asked about not dealing with not feeling important

When a fan asked Meri about dealing with not feeling important, she replied with how she does it. Pic credit: TLC

A fan of Sister Wives star Meri Brown asked her how she deals with not feeling important, and she was happy to give her answer.

Meri has resumed her Fridays with Friends on IG TV, and as usual, her fans showed up with plenty of comments for the reality tv star.

The follower asked Meri, “How do you deal with feeling you aren’t important??? Please tell me because my faith says make it work but my head says, be happy”

Meri offered encouragement to a follower

Meri replied, “@the_only_joy_21 I totally feel important! My happiness comes from within! You got this! [purple heart emoji]”

One of Meri’s sister wives, Christine, recently shared a similar sentiment when she revealed that she doesn’t always feel like an equal partner to their husband, Kody.

Meri’s BFF, Jenn, who joins her every week for her Fridays with Friends was active in the comments along with Meri.

Meri paid tribute to her special friend shortly after her mother, Bonnie’s passing.

Questions about Sister Wives are off-limits during Fridays with Friends

Jenn clarified that questions about Sister Wives are off-limits during her and Meri’s Friday night IG TV sessions.

The fan asked, “Can we ask you questions about the show?”

Jenn replied, “No, sorry, there are contracts in place so the show is off limits. But sometimes we do random questions like ‘what is your favorite…’ or other fun questions.”

Meri has been known to share cryptic messages with her followers presumably relating to her relationship with Kody.

Meri shared another vague quote on her IG stories Friday afternoon that read, “Love is a commitment. A verb. A constant effort. Not an emotion. You don’t feel love. You do it.”

Plenty of fans commented on Meri’s post

Meri’s followers are always vocal in her comments, and there are usually at least a few who show up to comment on her personal life.

Meri mostly chooses to ignore the trolls and fans who get a little too personal, but Meri responded to trolls last week when they made rude comments about her mother’s death.

One fan wanted Meri to know that the way Kody treats her isn’t fair and wished her and the family well keeping their comment fairly neutral compared to a lot of others Meri receives.

They commented, “Hi Meri, I am not the type of person to badmouth anyone. I have no right to judge. I just see the way Cody treats you and I see it ain’t fair. He chose you first and you both built that life together.”

They continued to say, “I’m praying for you and the entire Brown Family for everyone involved to find some peace and happiness. I am also sorry to hear about your Mother. God Bless”

Although Meri has struggled in her plural marriage, she keeps a positive attitude

Meri and Kody’s marriage struggles were at the forefront of this season on Sister Wives. The two admitted that they weren’t a couple any longer and Kody shockingly revealed that he withholds romance and sex from Meri.

Meri isn’t a quitter, though, since she recently admitted that she is committed to the family and that the “fight is worth it” despite fans urging Meri to leave Kody and the family.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.