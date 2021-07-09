LPBW: Amy Roloff says her relationship with Matt is ‘nowhere near’ a place where he should be at her wedding

Amy Roloff says she isn’t at a place in her relationship with her ex-husband Matt that she would want him at her wedding. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff made it clear that she doesn’t want her ex-husband Matt Roloff at her wedding.

Amy revealed that her relationship with Matt is “nowhere near” where she would want it to be for him to attend her wedding.

Amy and her fiancé Chris Marek are getting married on August 28 and Amy opened up about her wedding to her BFF Lisa.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On her YouTube channel, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen, she and Lisa talked about what’s happening behind the scenes on LPBW this season.

Lisa acted as the interviewer during the YouTube vlog, asking Amy the pressing questions from fans.

Amy addressed her relationship with Matt

When Lisa brought up a comment that Tori made this season about Amy and Matt finding any reason to not get along, Amy opened up about her relationship with Matt.

In the scene that Lisa referenced, Tori commented about the bickering that Amy and Matt often do, and said, “The farm is beautiful, and I totally get her, like, reasoning for wanting to get married there. But, even if it all went perfect, Matt would place a flower pot somewhere and Amy would be like, ‘What the… why, why?'”

Lisa noted that she thought the tension between Amy and Matt was “pretty much gone,” and asked Amy if she agreed.

“You know, I think, um, well, um, I, I, well… I, I still think it’s a process. Um, and I, you know, I give big kudos to people who got divorced and are still great friends with their ex. I mean, big, big kudos to you. But I, I, I don’t think we can assume that that happens in every situation because obviously it doesn’t, you know?”

Amy continued, “There… and then there’s some really, really bad divorces which, thank God we didn’t go through that. Um, but to me, you know, divorce is hard and I think to, still for me, to figure out what this new normal is, it’s, it’s still a work in progress.”

Amy confirmed that Matt and Caryn weren’t invited to her wedding

When Lisa asked Amy whether Matt and Caryn were invited to her and Chris’s wedding, Amy answered very matter-of-factly, “No, they are not,” before an awkward pause.

When Lisa offered to move onto the next question, Amy added, “Well, I mean, it’s like — no. Too much history, it’s, it’s… no. Nowhere near that kind of relationship that I would want my ex at my wedding… with his girlfriend. With his longtime girlfriend.”

Lisa mentioned that Caryn referred to Matt as her longtime boyfriend in one of this season’s episodes, which she said she found “interesting.”

Amy clearly wanted to change the topic as she picked up something off the floor and temporarily disappeared from the camera before talking about something else.

Would Matt have ruined Amy’s wedding?

Lisa was against the idea of Amy getting married on the farm, suggesting that Matt might do something to ruin her wedding day.

Lisa told the cameras during a recent episode, “Every event I’ve worked on there, Matt’s always had to have something going on there that is different than what we had planned.”

“I don’t think he’s going to intentionally try to ruin anything, but then again, we don’t know,” Lisa added.

Matt and Caryn don’t want to be at Amy and Chris’s wedding

When it comes to Amy’s wedding, not only does she not want Matt there but he doesn’t want to be there either.

In last week’s episode, Matt told cameras that he didn’t plan on attending Amy’s wedding.

He said, “We’re not gonna attend Amy’s wedding. We didn’t need to have that complication. We’re like, ‘Thank you very much for offering.’ Not that they did, but…”

Matt’s girlfriend Caryn added, “We wish them all the best, but we don’t need to be there when they exchange their vows.”

After having to postpone their original wedding date initially planned for 2020, Amy and Chris decided on Roloff Farms as their venue.

Amy and Chris had trouble securing a venue due to the pandemic and Matt offered the farm to use. Initially, Amy wasn’t on board with the idea but eventually her and Chris’s “Plan B” quickly became their Plan A.

Amy and Matt’s son, Zach, and his wife, Tori, hinted that Amy and Chris’s wedding will be televised, much to the delight of LPBW fans.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.