LPBW: Zach and Tori Roloff open up about Amy’s wedding, when they’ll know it’s time to wrap filming the show

Zach and Tori Roloff sat down to discuss Amy Roloff’s upcoming wedding and when they’ll stop filming for LPBW. Pic credit: TLC

Zach and Tori Roloff of Little People, Big World opened up about Amy Roloff’s upcoming wedding and when they’ll know it’s time to hang up filming for the show.

The LPBW stars are preparing to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary next month as Zach’s mom, Amy, prepares to marry her fiance, Chris Marek, on August 28.

The couple sat down for an interview with ET correspondent Cassie DiLaura to discuss Amy’s wedding and when they’ll know it’s the right time to stop filming for the show.

Zach and Tori teased about Amy’s wedding being televised

When it comes to Amy’s August nuptials, Zach said, “Yeah, a lot of family time. Yeah, my mom’s getting married in August here, um. I guess I don’t look at that as like a trip or anything, but yeah, a plan.”

Zach added, “Um, yeah, she’ll be getting married here in the end of August so I’m sure that’ll consume a lot of that month.”

When asked if the wedding will be televised, Zach answered, “I think so. Yeah, I think um…” before Tori added, “Stay tuned.”

“Yeah, stay tuned. Everyone’s pretty excited for it,” Zach added. “I think everyone’s pretty excited about that, and yeah, it’s gonna be fun.

Zach and Tori are looking forward to the whole family being together

When it comes to having the entire family together to celebrate the occasion, Zach said, “Uh, yeah, no, it’ll be great. Having the whole family — my sister doesn’t live in town. Neither does my brother, my youngest brother, um so yeah, everyone will be coming back into the fold, um, and yeah, weddings are just fun.”

Molly recently paid a visit to Zach and Tori, and they enjoyed a day of wine tasting, along with Molly’s husband, Joel.

Zach also added that because it’s Chris’ first time getting married, it’ll be extra exciting for him. Additionally, it will be the first time Zach and his family meet Chris’s family members.

When asked whether the kids would be involved, possibly Lilah as a flower girl, Tori and Zach played coy and said that viewers will have to tune in to find out.

Earlier this year, Amy’s other daughter-in-law, Audrey, confirmed that Ember will be a flower girl in the wedding. So chances are that her cousin, Lilah, will be joining her for the occasion.

Zach and Tori, who recently vacationed with Matt and Caryn in Arizona, joked that their son, Jackson, would try to turn the wedding into “his” day, along with his cousin, Ember, whose parents are Zach’s twin brother Jeremy and his wife, Audrey Roloff.

When will Zach and Tori stop filming for LPBW?

After being on the air for 22 seasons, Zach and Tori discussed how they’ll know when it’s time to wrap filming for the show.

“I think that like, the minute it’s not fun anymore,” Tori answered. “I think for us, like we’re, we enjoy sharing our lives, and you know — for right now, the kids get along great for the crew and it’s fun.”

Tori concluded, “The minute it’s not fun anymore, I think that’s, you know, then you kinda gotta come together and be like, ‘Alright, so what, what’s our next step?’ I guess.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.