LPBW: Tori and Zach Roloff vacation with Matt and Caryn in Arizona

Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff, along with their kids, Jackson and Lilah, have been spending some fun in the sun on vacation with Zach’s dad, Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Tori took to Instagram to share plenty of pics and video from the family trip to Surprise, Arizona, this week.

The families are staying in the family-friendly city of Surprise, Arizona, that boasts itself as having a small town feel with the amenities of a big town, about 45 minutes outside of Phoenix.

The Roloffs are enjoying swimming, hiking and shopping in sunny Arizona

Tori shared pics of her crew swimming, hiking, and shopping and it looked like everyone is having a great time together.

In one slide, Tori shared that she, her husband Zach, their kids Jackson and Lilah, and Matt and Caryn went hiking and counted seven scorpions along their course.

For the hike in White Tank Mountain Regional Park, Lilah rode in a stroller, big brother Jackson rode his scooter like his Grandpa Matt, and the rest of the group walked.

Tori was sure to capture Lilah being brave in the pool and shared it with her fans

Tori, Zach and their kids posed for some adorable pics in the pool, which looked like a resort, with waterfalls in the background and covered, shady areas for seating.

In a video Tori shared, daughter Lilah sat on the edge of the pool in what looked to be a lazy river, and waited as her dad, Zach, encouraged her to jump into Mom Tori’s arms in the water, and appeared fearless as she fell into her mom’s arms.

Tori captioned one photo, “I actually can’t with them,” that featured the kids sitting together in the shallow end of the pool, Lilah wearing a white sunbonnet and red and white checkered bathing suit, while her big brother Jackson sat next to her, smiling, wearing a ball cap.

In another pic, Tori posed with daughter Lilah, both of them with big smiles for the camera. Tori knelt on one knee, holding Lilah’s arms from behind as they posed for the sun-filled pic.

Tori and Caryn fit in some retail therapy on their trip

In another pic, Tori shared that she and Caryn were able to do some shopping at Albion Fit, as the duo held up their shopping bags inside the store while posing for a pic together.

Matt Roloff mentioned last week that he would be heading back to Arizona for some vacation time with his family for some “fun in the sun” after two-and-a-half weeks at home working on the farm in Oregon.

Zach and Tori recently sat down to answer questions for a TLC Q&A and revealed that this season on the show, there will be “A little bit of drama, a lot of fun, ups and downs, especially in our world.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.