Matt Roloff opens up about Jeremy not buying the farm and why he no longer films on LPBW

Matt Roloff of Little People, Big World answered some fan questions this week while sharing video of the farm, and talked about reasons why his son, Jeremy isn’t buying the farm and why he no longer films for the show.

As Matt drove around the farm on his UTV, he videoed himself and showed fans portions of the farm while he took on several fan questions.

Matt shared that he is leaving for Arizona this week for some “fun in the sun” after two-and-a-half weeks at home in Oregon working on the farm.

He shared that his daughter, Molly, was in town recently to visit, and that he recently shared a pic of her visit on Instagram.

Matt revealed that Jeremy hasn’t bought the farm, but said it’s ‘all being discussed actively’

When a fan asked if Jeremy had bought the farm, Matt answered, “No, not yet. No, we haven’t settled what we’re going to do with the farm. It’s all being discussed actively.”

Earlier this week, Jeremy’s wife, Audrey Roloff, gave non-specific answers as to why she and her husband didn’t end up buying the farm. The couple said not buying the farm was the “death of a dream” for them, referring to buying the farm as their heart’s “north star.”

Another fan wanted to know who is currently living in the “big house” on the farm, the home that Amy moved out of last year after deciding to move off the farm and purchase her own house.

Matt confirmed rumors that swirled earlier this year that Matt was indeed renting out the farmhouse to someone who wasn’t in the family.

Matt revealed that a couple named Karen and Craig Thomas are currently renting the house, and he described them as a couple they’ve known “forever and ever.” He disclosed that the couple is living in the farmhouse as a “temporary arrangement” while they build their own house, “just down the road.”

He drove full speed in his UTV and “put the pedal to the metal” as he drove up a hill past the wedding barn and windmill, and the popular campfire, which Matt said everyone uses a lot. Matt revealed in the season opener that he’d like for his ex, Amy, to get married on the farm.

When asked about Jeremy and Audrey no longer filming on LPBW, Matt said there were ‘no hard feelings’

Another fan asked, “Why is Jeremy not on LPBW?” and Matt answered, “Because him and Audrey, his wife, decided that they wanted to pursue other ventures. It’s no fuss, no muss, it’s no, there’s no hard feelings.”

“Remember, Little People, Big World it, really, that show started on an important mission to educate society, the world, about little people. Um, it’s kind of grown into a little more than helping people, um, dissect, I guess, one family’s journey going through life,” he added.

He said that he hopes it “holds people’s interests” so that they can “normalize the differences that little people have, and hopefully that helps the rest of society, you know, understand that anybody that has a difference, physical or otherwise, you know, can be in pursuit of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

“Jackson, I’m gonna tell you, is a star,” said the LPBW patriarch. He pointed out that he loves all four of his grandchildren equally, but being the firstborn of the grandchildren, and with his unique personality, Jackson has captured the hearts of many, both his family’s and television audiences’.

There are still plenty more ups and downs to follow this season as the Roloffs take on Season 22.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.