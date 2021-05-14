Tori and Zach Roloff talk favorite LPBW moments, fun facts and parenting

Zach and Tori talked about their favorite moments on the show, shared fun facts about themselves, and discussed parenting two young kids. Pic credit: TLC

Zach and Tori of Little People, Big World talked about their favorite moments from the show, discussed parenting two young kids, and shared some fun facts about themselves.

In a video post on TLC’s page, the couple answered a series of questions in a segment titled Zach and Tori Q&A.

The couple sat on the stairs inside their home as their kids played in the background while they answered questions for the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tori opened the video by sharing that the new season had aired, and asked her husband, Zach, what viewers can expect this season.

Zach teased what viewers can expect

“A little bit of drama, a lot of fun, ups and downs, especially in our world,” Zach answered.

Tori added that will be plenty of good times, and some trying times as well, in the 22nd season of the show.

The first question that showed on the screen for the couple to answer read, “What was your favorite moment from a past season?”

Tori and Zach both had multiple favorite moments

Zach named the family’s trip to Costa Rica as one of his most memorable times, as well as the episode that “introduced Tori to the world” when Zach took his then-girlfriend on a date.

Tori’s favorite moments were a tie between her and Zach’s wedding along with the births of both of their children, son Jackson and daughter Lilah. Sadly, Tori suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, which may be featured this season on the show.

Jackson took part in the Q&A and gave an adorable answer

The next question asked was, “How has Jackson been as a big brother to Lilah?”

Tori asked Jackson how he has been as a big brother to his sister, Lilah, and he adorably answered that he was being “helpful, not hurtful.” Zach added that Jackson has been a “fantastic” big brother to his little sister, Lilah.

The next question read, “Do you have any advice to share for new parents?”

Zach answered first, and admitted that although he and Tori don’t always live by the saying, he likes to ask himself, “Will it be cute in 10 years? If the answer’s no, then don’t do it.”

Tori revealed that she really likes the mindset of, “You don’t have to, you get to.”

The couple talked about what exciting things they’ve done recently

The next question was, “What is the most exciting thing you’ve done as a family during this time?”

Zach said a RV trip down to Arizona stuck out as exciting for him, since he had never rented one for his family. Jackson added that taking an airplane to Arizona was his exciting moment. When they asked Lilah, she mumbled and adorably held up one finger (after dad Zach’s prompting) to signal turning one was her favorite thing she has done recently.

“What are some fun facts about yourselves you’d like to share?” was the next question asked of the couple of six years.

Tori answered first, revealing that she played tennis in high school. Zach’s fun fact is that he’s really into kids’ psychology and said that if he “did it again,” he’d go to school to study psychology.

“I like knowing how, why, and what,” said Zach, and Tori added that he’s “good at it,” and has “good intuition.”

The couple opened up about their favorite part of being parents

The next question was, “What is the best/most rewarding part about being a parent?”

Zach answered that “watching these kids grow up, learning new things,” is what he enjoys about being a dad, noting that Lilah is almost walking, and Jackson is talking like a chatter box.

Tori’s most rewarding part of parenting is when their kids “really get along and have cute moments together.” Jackson added that he wanted everyone to know he loves school.

Fans of the show can catch up with everything else keeping the Roloffs busy this season every Tuesday on TLC.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.