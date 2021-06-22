LPBW spoilers: Amy and Chris tour Roloff Farms as their ‘Plan B’ wedding venue

Amy and Chris still have Roloff Farms on the table as a possible wedding venue, as their “Plan B.” Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff and her fiance Chris Marek are still considering Roloff Farms as their “Plan B” wedding venue on tonight’s episode of Little People, Big World.

While Chris and Amy put up Christmas decorations outside Amy’s new home, couple discussed their upcoming nuptials.

Amy pressed Chris about getting his guest list together soon, worrying that they were running out of time with “slightly over eight months” left before tying the knot.

During last week’s episode, Amy thought that Chris just “didn’t get it” when it came to planning a wedding and being mindful of how much time they have.

Amy and Chris revealed their wedding date to Matt and Caryn

Due to having trouble securing a venue for their wedding in time, Amy and Chris gave Matt their wedding date of August 28 to keep the calendar open and arranged a walkthrough at the farm.

Amy and Chris revealed their wedding date to Matt and Caryn at Lilah’s first birthday party at Zach and Tori’s house. Amy wanted to make sure that Matt didn’t plan anything on August 28 in case they decided to use the farm as their venue.

Amy called Roloff Farms their ‘Plan B’ venue

“Because Roloff Farms is very much our plan B, I wanted to make sure that Matt wasn’t doing anything on that date or had planned something else happening on the farm. So I wanted to let him know as soon as possible that, ‘Whatever you’re planning, don’t plan it for that weekend,'” Amy told cameras.

Matt took Chris and Amy on a tour of the farm’s wedding venue. Pic credit: TLC

“I’m beginning to realize that I may not exactly have a choice where we get married because a lot of them are being booked,” Amy explained during her interview with Chris.

Amy added, “Roloff Farms is Plan B, and so Plan B may be happening. I don’t know.”

Amy and Chris toured the wedding venue at Roloff Farms with Matt

Later, Amy and Chris showed up to meet Matt on the farm. “Chris and I are trying to lock down a wedding venue and today we’re going to check out Roloff Farms,” Amy told cameras.

Amy explained what the plan was for the day. “Matt’s going to take us over to the wedding barn area so that we can see it for a potential spot for our ceremony and the reception and everything,” Amy said.

“It is a little awkward, a little strange to be taking a tour around the farm that I’m very familiar with, with my ex, but I have to look at the farm in a new perspective because I’m with Chris, you know? And this is our wedding day,” Amy said of touring the farm with both Matt and Chris.

Things got super awkward when Chris and Amy loaded onto Matt’s mule, all three of them sharing the same front seat, with Amy in between her ex-husband and her future husband.

Amy’s face shows how she feels about being sandwiched between Matt and Chris on the mule. Pic credit: TLC

Amy admitted that the ride was uncomfortable for her and “hurt” her emotionally, pointing at her heart and head when explaining it to Chris.

Things got uncomfortable once again when Matt brought up the farmhouse as a place to house the wedding party. Amy wasn’t sure she’d feel comfortable with it, given her memories there.

“It would just feel really kind of uncomfortable, and weird and odd, to be getting ready into a farmhouse that I don’t own, I don’t live there anymore, after 30 years,” Amy revealed.

A source close to the Roloffs revealed earlier this year that Amy and Chris finally settled on Roloff Farms as their wedding venue. With only two and half months to go, the countdown is on.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.