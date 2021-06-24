Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2 addresses plastic surgery rumors after trolls ‘come at her’

Leah Messer addressed plastic surgery rumors with her fans. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer addressed followers who “came at her” with plastic surgery rumors after this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

After this week’s episode, Leah took to her Instagram stories to address her fans about rumors that she went under the knife.

Viewers have noticed that Leah’s physical appearance has changed a lot since her early days on the series, and especially lately.

Earlier this year, fans weighed in on Leah’s impressive glow up since she first began filming for the show.

Leah shared a series of videos addressing plastic surgery rumors

Leah began by saying, “Man… how did I know that you guys were gonna come at me with the plastic surgery rumors again?! Dang! Darn you!”

“Let me just say, first and foremost, I will never, ever, knock what another woman chooses to do with her body at any given time. But, plastic surgery has just never been for me. I’m scared!” she continued.

“I’m scared of, I’m terrified of any kind of surgery. And I’m just gonna love me for the way I am and not care what anyone thinks. So, that’s for me, I choose to opt out of it, but I will never knock anyone else that chooses to have, to go that route,” Leah added.

Leah concluded, “That’s entirely up to them and what they feel confident and comfortable in their skin and that’s that. Love you guys, though.”

Trolls have also come after other Teen Mom stars

Leah isn’t the only Teen Mom star who has come under fire for their appearance lately. Fans of the show slammed Leah’s castmate, Kail Lowry, for overdoing her lip injections and fillers.

Former Teen Mom 2 star, Chelsea Houska, has been the target of trolls over her appearance as well. After debuting a dramatic makeover with dark brown hair, trolls attacked Chelsea’s look and said she still needs a makeover.

Trolls didn’t stop there, though — some thought that Chelsea overdoes her self-tanner, calling it too orange, and accused her of overdoing her lip fillers. Chelsea didn’t deny getting fillers, but did deny that her dad, Randy Houska, administered them.

Another current Teen Mom 2 cast member, Briana DeJesus, came under fire for the results of her Brazilian butt lift, when trolls said it looked like she had a “diaper butt.”

Ashley Jones, the newest cast member on Teen Mom 2, recounted a scary cosmetic procedure of her own that landed her in the hospital. Ashley also defended the other moms’ choices to have elective cosmetic procedures done.

Jade Cline’s plastic surgery journey has been a major storyline this season on Teen Mom 2. Although her recovery didn’t go as planned, she seems to be happy with her decision to go under the knife.

When she’s not addressing rumors that she’s had plastic surgery, Leah is working on obtaining her real estate license and recently hinted at a project with castmate and BFF Kail Lowry.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.