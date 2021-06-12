Chelsea Houska set the record straight about her lip injections and revealed what she’s “giving another shot.” Pic credit: MTV

Chelsea Houska, former Teen Mom 2 star, opened up about rumors that her dad, Randy, gave her lip injections and revealed what she’s “giving another shot.”

The 29-year-old mom of four has come under fire recently for her appearance.

Trolls have criticized Chelsea’s spray tan for being “orange,” and accused her of overdoing her lip fillers.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The former reality TV star took to her Instagram stories to fill in her fans on why she was visiting her dad, Randy’s dental office.

Chelsea explained what she was having done by dad Randy

In a series of videos, Chelsea cleared the air with her 6.2 million followers.

In her first video, Chelsea sat in a dental chair with daughter Layne, 2, at her feet, while her dad Randy was in the background.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“We’re giving the clear braces another shot. But, in my defense, I wear them because I was filming before and people were making fun of how I talked. So it’s not my fault,” Chelsea told the camera.

She added, “Sure Smile is what we’re doing,” the brand of her braces, which dad Randy was preparing in the background.

Chelsea panned the camera over to Layne, wearing an orange and white polka-dotted tank top, who raised her eyebrows, opened her mouth wide, then made a silly face when she saw the camera.

In the next slide, Chelsea goofed around while she wore a giant, clear plastic apparatus in her mouth and jokingly laughed like a villain.

Chelsea addressed rumors that Randy gave her lip injections

“Um, and I would like to point out that I read an article saying my dad gave me lip injections,” Chelsea said with a chuckle.

She then pointed the camera at Randy and asked, “Did you give me lip injections?”

“I did not,” Randy answered.

“He did not. So, just so that’s clear,” Chelsea added.

Chelsea is undergoing lots of personal change

Chelsea hinted to her followers last week that she was ready for a big change. She revealed a dramatic makeover, different from her signature red hair when she went a bit shorter and had her hair dyed a dark, brown hue.

Trolls slammed Chelsea last month when they felt like she wore too much makeup for an at-home Peloton workout.

Chelsea seems to take her public criticism in stride, and remains confident about her appearance, despite what trolls say. Still, most fans of Teen Mom 2 miss having Chelsea on the show.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.