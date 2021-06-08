Teen Mom 2 fans think Chelsea Houska overdid her lip fillers

Chelsea Houska over-plumped her lips according to trolls. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska got plenty of attention when fans noticed that her lips looked much plumper than usual in recent pics.

The mom of four is a licensed esthetician, so she knows a thing or two about facial care. Fans will remember that Chelsea attended beauty school in her early years on the show.

Being on the TV screens of millions of viewers can’t be easy, as celebrities are constantly scrutinized for their appearances. Chelsea is no exception.

Trolls pointed out that Chelsea’s lips appeared fuller than normal in recent pictures.

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old former MTV star shared some selfies, wearing sleek black sunglasses while giving a serious, noticeably fuller pout to the camera.

A Reddit user created a post entitled, “Daddy housbucks must’ve been making house calls this weekend 💉” and included the two recent selfies of Chelsea.

One of the pics that sparked Teen Mom 2 fans to feel like Chelsea overdid it with lip fillers. Pic credit: u/jezusgawdleuh/Reddit

Teen Mom 2 fans didn’t hold back

One Reddit user commented on the post, “Looks like two pale slugs slapped together. Yuck.”

“Someone get her [an] EpiPen it looks like she’s having a serious allergic reaction,” wrote one Reddit user.

Another Reddit user said, “there’s zero things wrong w getting filler but she seriously needs to chill….”

Teen Mom 2 fans commented on Chelsea’s noticeably fuller lips. Pic credit: u/jezusgawdleuh/Reddit

More fans commented on Chelsea’s noticeably fuller lips within the Reddit thread.

“Her lips and that colour…yikes!” wrote another commenter about Chelsea’s newly plumped lips.

Teen Mom 2 fans didn’t hold back in their comments about Chelsea’s fuller-looking lips. Pic credit: u/jezusgawdleuh/Reddit

One Reddit user thought Chelsea looked decades older than her true age. They wrote, “I legit thought this was a 45 year old woman before I realized it’s Chelsea.”

“Her lips look like scoops of pate,” said another Reddit user of Chelsea’s plumped-up lips.

Trolls criticized Chelsea’s appearance earlier this year

This isn’t the first time trolls scrutinized Chelsea’s appearance recently. Last month, trolls slammed the mom of four for wearing too much makeup while she rode her Peloton bike wearing eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, and false lashes.

Now that Chelsea is no longer filming for Teen Mom 2, the busy wife and mom has more time to spend with her family. Chelsea and Cole share daughter Aubree, 11, Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and Walker, 4 months.

Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, expanded their family over the weekend. The former reality TV star announced that they are raising two highland cows named Nelson and Steve.

Speaking of no longer filming Teen Mom 2, the former MTV personality announced her departure from the franchise last November, and fans of the show are really missing Chelsea.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.