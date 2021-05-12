Teen Mom 2 fans really miss Chelsea Houska, not feeling Ashley Jones

Teen Mom 2 fans miss Chelsea Houska and aren’t quite feeling her replacement Ashley Jones Pic credit: MTV

Chelsea Houska is no longer part of the cast of Teen Mom 2 and fans were really sad when the new season premiered without her last week.

Chelsea announced during last season’s reunion episode that it was time for her to move on. She mentioned that her older daughter Aubree was getting to an age where she didn’t think it was fair for her life to be made so public.

She and her husband Cole DeBoer made the decision that was best for their family, and they stepped away from the Teen Mom franchise after filming the show for 11 years.

Fans were shocked and upset by the news, and even Dr. Drew became emotional as Chelsea made her announcement.

It wasn’t until the new season began without Chelsea, however, that fans truly realized the impact she had on the show and how sad it was to no longer see her and her family on screen.

Teen Mom 2 fans took to social media and shared that they really missed Chelsea and they just aren’t feeling her replacement, Ashley Jones.

Teen Mom 2 fans feel the show is missing something without Chelsea and they’ve taken to Twitter to share their disappointment with her absence. Not only are they bothered by not seeing her and her family on screen, but they are not really feeling Ashley.

A fan shared that the show was just “not the same” without Chelsea and said she was their favorite person to watch on the series.

A fan says the show isn’t the same without Chelsea Pic credit: @nikkiberlin15/Twitter

Other fans agreed as one said she was sad to not see Chelsea and her family on screen. She also made it clear that she does not look forward to watching Ashley’s segment on the show.

A fan is sad not seeing Chelsea and her family and doesn’t like to watch Ashley Pic credit: @J-machads/Twitter

Another fan shared similar sentiments about Ashley and said they didn’t really like her on Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant, so they weren’t excited for her to join Teen Mom 2. They hoped that their opinion of her would change but they admittedly still missed Chelsea either way.

A fan was not excited to have Ashley join the cast Pic credit: @majestic_mad15/Twitter

Ashley Jones was nervous to replace Chelsea Houska

Prior to the new season starting, Ashley admitted to being a little nervous to take over Chelsea’s role on Teen Mom 2.

She had watched Chelsea and the other women on the cast for several years and couldn’t believe she would have the opportunity to film alongside them.

Ashley received a warm welcome from her co-star Kailyn Lowry even though many fans were still unsure of how they felt about the change.

Regardless if fans like Ashley or not, it doesn’t change the fact that they are missing Chelsea like crazy.

Thankfully, Chelsea continues to keep fans updated on her life through her social media accounts.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.