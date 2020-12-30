Teen Mom 2: Here’s who is joining the cast when Chelsea Houska leaves

On the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea revealed she made the difficult decision to finally part ways with the show after eleven years of filming.

Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer felt that it was the right time for their family to move on to the next chapter in their lives.

As for her reasoning, Chelsea mentioned her daughter Aubree’s age and not wanting all the details of her life to be aired on television.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Chelsea mentioned wanting to move into their new home and start their new chapter. She expressed a desire to focus her energy on being a good mom and wife and handling their business ventures.

Before last night’s episode, Chelsea made an emotional post to Instagram sharing the news of her departure with her fans.

She noted her appreciation for the opportunities she’s had because of the show and how difficult the decision was for them to make.

Following Chelsea’s announcement, MTV announced that Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant star Ashley Jones would be taking her place on the next season of Teen Mom 2. Ashley has filmed since 2018 and shares her three-year-old daughter Holly with her fiance Bariki “Bar” Smith.

Who is Ashley Jones?

Aside from filming, Ashley successfully runs her own skincare line. The line is called Sirens Arch and the skin and body care line sells all-natural beauty products.

Ashely recently became engaged to her baby daddy Bar. The two have had an on-again-off-again relationship since high school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Siren 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@ashleysiren)

In her first season with Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant, Ashley and Bar became engaged but broke up shortly after. However, the two of them were able to reconcile their differences and recently announced their commitment to each other on Instagram and their intention to get married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Siren 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@ashleysiren)

Several fans were excited to hear that Ashley would be joining the Teen Mom 2 cast and many felt that a fresh face was exactly what the show needed.

Chelsea’s next chapter

While fans are looking forward to a new face on Teen Mom 2, many are sad to see Chelsea go. Chelsea has grown up on the show over the last eleven years but she has a lot to look forward to in her next chapter of life.

Chelsea successfully runs various business ventures which include her own clothing line called the Chelsea DeBoer Collection by LaurieBelles, and the Chelsea + Cole Collection for Itzy Ritzy.

She recently announced her home goods line Aubree Says, as well as her collaboration with the company Wall Blush for her own wallpaper line called The Chelsea DeBoer Line.

Chelsea and Cole are expecting their third child together and Chelsea’s fourth child overall. As they welcome the new addition to their family, they look forward to making memories in their newly built farmhouse.

Chelsea leaving the show seems like an end to an era for long-time Teen Mom 2 fans but many are looking forward to getting to know Ashley Jones and get a glimpse into her story.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.