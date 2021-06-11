Teen Mom 2 fans slam Chelsea Houska for her ‘orange’ spray tan

Fans of Teen Mom 2 think Chelsea Houska’s spray tan is too orange. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska’s appearance has taken center stage lately, and in the latest round of critiques, trolls are slamming her for her “orange” spray tan.

Earlier this week, Chelsea hinted to her fans that she was ready for a change in her appearance.

She teased that she was ready to go from her signature red locks to a deep shade of brown or almost black.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Chelsea came through on her promise, and on this week, she debuted her stunning new hair color.

Most of Chelsea’s fans loved her new darker, rich shade of brunette, but others couldn’t help but notice that she appeared “orange.”

Teen Mom 2 fans took to Reddit to discuss Chelsea’s appearance.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Teen Mom 2 fans felt that Chelsea’s spray tan was looking a bit orange. Pic credit: @u/coxa8c/Reddit

One fan posted a side-by-side photo on Reddit of Chelsea next to Rumpelstiltskin from Once Upon a Time, comparing their appearances.

The pic of Chelsea was one she shared in her Instagram stories. Revealing her makeover this week, she stood in front of a full-length mirror, showing off her new dark locks.

The Reddit user wrote, “Okay, I really like Chelsea’s hair color but her “tan” looks like a cross between Rumple from Once and rolling around in some dirt. 👀”

Other fans of Teen Mom 2 commented on the former MTV star’s appearance, who felt that Chelsea had an orange hue that was just “too much.”

Trolls commented on Chelsea’s appearance, particularly her “orange” spray tan. Pic credit: @u/coxa8c/Reddit

“No no no. She’s gotta tone done a few things everything everything is way too harsh. If she’s going with such dark hair, then she needs to do less tan and less makeup. It’s just toooooo much,” said one commenter.

Another Reddit user wrote, “Just who I want to get fashion, design and beauty tips from! I feel SO influenced.”

Chelsea’s fans weren’t feeling her spray tan. Pic credit: @u/coxa8c/Reddit

Trolls felt Chelsea looked different lately and overused filters

One troll commented that Chelsea’s appearance had changed frequently. Another Reddit user thought filters were to blame for Chelsea’s orange tone, while one felt her spray tan was the culprit.

“I’m curious what she even looks like now? She looks different in every pic lately. In her Insta story with her new hair, she looks cute and doesn’t look as harshly orange as she does here,” said one troll.

The fan who blamed filters said, “It’s the filter. It makes it look sooo much worse.”

And the Reddit user who felt Chelsea’s spray tan was the culprit wrote, “I thought this too until I saw her hand in another photo posted on here. It’s the spray tan.”

Chelsea’s spray tan isn’t the only part of her appearance that trolls have picked apart lately

Trolls picked apart Chelsea’s look last month when she opted for full makeup to ride her Peloton bike for an at-home workout.

Just earlier this week, trolls on Reddit criticized Chelsea’s pout when they felt she overdid plumping her lips.

Chelsea, who recently welcomed two new members to the DeBoer household, has always been on top of the latest fashion, beauty, and decor trends. One thing is for certain — she isn’t afraid to experiment with new looks, and she has the confidence to pull it off.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.