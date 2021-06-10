Chelsea Houska debuts a new look — see the dramatic makeover

Chelsea Houska debuted a new look this week after hinting to her fans. Pic credit: MTV

Chelsea Houska, former Teen Mom 2 star, made good on her promise to her fans and debuted a shocking new look.

The 29-year-old mom of four has been a redhead for a seriously long time, and it’s become a signature look for her.

On Tuesday, Chelsea asked her followers for opinions on whether she should dye her hair darker, and most agreed that she should.

She felt it was time for a change and went through with her promise to her fans that she was going for a deep brown color.

Chelsea found a unique way to show off her new dark brown tresses

In a funny voiceover TikTok video, Chelsea debuted her new look with the help of her daughter, Aubree.

Aubree lip-synced the words, “Girl, don’t do it, it’s not worth it.”

“I’m not gonna do it girl. I was just thinking about it. I wasn’t gonna do it,” Chelsea mouthed before the camera changed over to reveal her new shorter black hair.

She ran her finger through her new darker hair and lip-synced to the camera, “I did it,” with a big smile, looking gorgeous.

Chelsea also shared some pics of her new style in her Instagram stories

In one pic, Chelsea sat in her stylist’s chair while she snapped a selfie in the full-length mirror. She wore a simple gray tee, black leggings and white tennis shoes while her stylist seemed to be removing extensions from her red hair.

Another pic was a selfie of Chelsea, this time standing in front of the full-length mirror for the snap. She showed off her darker hair color and simple, nude-colored makeup.

Chelsea’s appearance has caught trolls’ attention lately

Chelsea recently came under fire for her appearance when trolls accused her of overdoing her lip injections. And when she showed off a sweaty selfie while working out on her Peloton, trolls slammed her for wearing a full face of makeup.

When fans of Teen Mom 2 met Chelsea, she was sporting long, dark brown hair before going platinum blonde, and finally settling on an auburn hue of red for several years.

Chelsea’s husband, Cole, only knows Chelsea as a redhead, so it will be an adjustment for him to get used to his wife being a brunette now.

Chelsea, an avid fashion and beauty lover, has always been open to trying new hair colors, styles, and clothing trends. She also isn’t afraid to go for bold design choices, as evidenced in her new home and in her home décor lines.

Chelsea has proven that she can pull off any look and always has fun doing it.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.