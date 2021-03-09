Teen Mom 2 critics slam Chelsea Houska’s home goods line again after seeing this Aubree Says felt banner

Critics of Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska have slammed her home goods line after seeing a felt banner from her Aubree Says line that retails for close to $50.
The Sun reported that followers of the MTV reality star feel she is overcharging her followers for household items.
The item which has caused fans ire is a banner which reads “Snuggle Time,” available on the Aubree Says website.
The item is described on the website as a “high-contrast” creme and black felt wall hanging. It is said to be “a bold statement piece, perfect for the nursery, the bedroom, or as a welcome home gift for your favorite new mom.”
The flag, which is about two feet long and 18 inches wide, retails for $46.00.
This banner is featured along with other home decor products in her line that include a sunflower print, a banner which reads “Wouldn’t Change” and a knitted throw that retails for $62.00.
Reddit users shared their dismay over the price of the items in a thread
In a thread titled “Chelsea’s company Aubree says???” followers of the reality television star believed the pricey items were not worth the high-ticket prices.
“Okay, what is Aubree says supposed to be? I see on IG it says ‘home decor’ but I just see random pics of random plain items?? Anyone know? Is it home decor?” questioned one fan in the thread.
“So it is home decor??? I see pics of beanies and other random things but Idk how that’s home decor??” wrote a second follower.
“Talk about gouging her fans. Nothing new,” penned a fourth Reddit user in a photo seen above..
This is not the first item Chelsea shared that fans have taken issue with
On March 1, The Sun reported the Teen Mom star came under fire after fans believed she was overcharging her followers for a baby onesie.
The former MTV star launched the item via a photo posted to Instagram of her baby, Walker June. The one-piece item has white lettering on the front of a gray onesie which read, “Hello, I’m new here.” The item retails for $31.
In the comments section of the post, many of Chelsea’s followers felt it was in poor taste to charge so much money for an item of clothing a child would quickly grow out of.
One Instagram follower said a new mother could buy the same item at a different store for ten dollars. They took issue with the reality star overcharging when they claimed she initially said her items would be affordable.
Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.