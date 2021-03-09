Teen Mom 2 critics slam Chelsea Houska’s home goods line again after seeing this Aubree Says felt banner

Chelsea Houska makes her last appearance on MTV’s Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: YouTube/Teen Mom 2

Critics of Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska have slammed her home goods line after seeing a felt banner from her Aubree Says line that retails for close to $50.

The Sun reported that followers of the MTV reality star feel she is overcharging her followers for household items.

The item which has caused fans ire is a banner which reads “Snuggle Time,” available on the Aubree Says website.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The item is described on the website as a “high-contrast” creme and black felt wall hanging. It is said to be “a bold statement piece, perfect for the nursery, the bedroom, or as a welcome home gift for your favorite new mom.”

The flag, which is about two feet long and 18 inches wide, retails for $46.00.

This banner is featured along with other home decor products in her line that include a sunflower print, a banner which reads “Wouldn’t Change” and a knitted throw that retails for $62.00.

Reddit users shared their dismay over the price of the items in a thread

A reddit fan commented that they believe items from the Aubree Says like are overpriced. Pic credit: Reddit

In a thread titled “Chelsea’s company Aubree says???” followers of the reality television star believed the pricey items were not worth the high-ticket prices.

“Okay, what is Aubree says supposed to be? I see on IG it says ‘home decor’ but I just see random pics of random plain items?? Anyone know? Is it home decor?” questioned one fan in the thread.

“So it is home decor??? I see pics of beanies and other random things but Idk how that’s home decor??” wrote a second follower.

“Talk about gouging her fans. Nothing new,” penned a fourth Reddit user in a photo seen above..

This is not the first item Chelsea shared that fans have taken issue with

Chelsea Houska tells her Teen Mom 2 cast members and Dr. Drew Pinsky she will not be returning to the series. Pic credit: YouTube/MTV

On March 1, The Sun reported the Teen Mom star came under fire after fans believed she was overcharging her followers for a baby onesie.

The former MTV star launched the item via a photo posted to Instagram of her baby, Walker June. The one-piece item has white lettering on the front of a gray onesie which read, “Hello, I’m new here.” The item retails for $31.

In the comments section of the post, many of Chelsea’s followers felt it was in poor taste to charge so much money for an item of clothing a child would quickly grow out of.

One Instagram follower said a new mother could buy the same item at a different store for ten dollars. They took issue with the reality star overcharging when they claimed she initially said her items would be affordable.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.