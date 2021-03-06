Teen Mom 2: Aubree takes aim at Chelsea Houska’s parenting

Chelsea Houska was called out by Aubree. Pic credit: MTV

Chelsea Houska is realizing the joys of raising a preteen after her daughter, Aubree, called out her parenting skills.

When a fan on Instagram asked the former Teen Mom 2 star if she was strict, Chelsea posed the question to her eldest daughter who was spending time with her new baby sister, Walker June, nearby.

Of course, Aubree revealed she thought her mom was strict, but the two didn’t agreement on the sentiment.

Why does Aubree think Chelsea is strict?

Basically, what it all boils down to is Chelsea Houska is strict because she doesn’t allow Aubree to have some of the most popular apps among preteens and teens.

The Sun was able to capture the play by play on Instagram as Aubree revealed the reasons she thought her mom was strict.

After the initial disagreement about whether Chelsea was strict or not, Aubree elaborated saying, “You’re very, very strict. You’re mean.”

She went on further saying, “You won’t let me get any of the cool apps, like TikTok or Snapchat.” That led to the snaps Chelsea shared on her Instagram story, which have since expired.

Why did Chelsea Houska leave Teen Mom 2?

When Chelsea Houska announced her exit from Teen Mom 2 a few months ago, it wasn’t shocking but it was sad to see her go.

She had been a part of reality TV for over a decade, and Aubree was born into the world with it and has grown up on the show alongside her mom. Chelsea mentioned that part of her decision to walk away was privacy for her daughter. Some of the most crucial years for kids were creeping up, and she didn’t want to have her life out there anymore.

Teen Mom 2 fans watched as Aubree got herself a phone with money she saved, and that was a big moment for the mother and daughter duo. From who she could have in her contact list to which apps she is able to use, Chelsea has been on top of things to ensure things went the right way.

Obviously, Aubree isn’t thrilled about TikTok and Snapchat being off-limits, but it is what Chelsea Houska believes is best. As the family moves into a life that is less centered around reality TV and putting their lives out, followers are getting a glimpse into what real life looks like for the family, including Aubree thinking her mom is “mean.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.