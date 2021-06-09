Teen Mom 2: Chelsea Houska thinks it might be time for a big change

Chelsea might be in for a big change. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska told her fans that she might be ready to take the plunge and make a big change this week.

The 29-year-old redhead took to social media to explain what she wants to do and get opinions from her followers.

Is Chelsea ditching her signature red hair?

On Tuesday, Chelsea took to her Instagram stories to tell her 6.2 million followers that she thinks she’s “over” her red hair.

In a series of videos and pics, Chelsea explained what color she’s thinking of coloring her hair and shared two pics for inspiration.

“I have a hair appointment tomorrow and I think I’m over the red, guys,” Chelsea said to the camera.

She felt that it “was time,” and created a poll for her fans to vote whether they agreed with her or not, with the choices being “Time for change” and “Girl don’t do it.”

The majority of Chelsea’s fans thought she should go darker

Chelsea’s followers voted and 78 percent felt it was time for her to change her hair to a dark black. Only 22 percent voted against the change.

Chelsea shared a pic of beauty vlogger Jaclyn Hill for “some inspo” along with another shot of Kylie Jenner. Both ladies sported nearly jet black waves in the pics.

The mom of four admitted that she “can’t just do, like, brown. I have to do, like, more than that, like, black. And I can’t just do red, I have to do like, RED. I have to have, like, I can’t just have a basic color.”

“So that’s why I wanna go, like, super dark with it. I might go, like, medium just at first and then go darker. Um, but who knows. We’ll see what happens tomorrow. We’ll see!” Chelsea told her followers as she laid down to film her story.

Fans voted in favor of Chelsea dyeing her hair black. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

In her last slide, Chelsea tagged her hair stylist and wrote, “Can’t wait for my date with you tomorrow[.]”

Chelsea is known for her love of all things beauty-related

In her early years on the show, Chelsea, a licensed esthetician, attended beauty school and fans came to know her for her love of all things hair, makeup and fashion.

Chelsea, who currently is sporting red extensions, has dyed her hair nearly every color since fans first met her on 16 and Pregnant and then Teen Mom 2.

When fans first met Chelsea, she was sporting brunette hair, her natural color, but she’s also tried out platinum blonde and black hair in the past.

Chelsea’s appearance has been scrutinized

Being in the public eye and essentially growing up before TV audiences usually comes with heavy criticism regarding appearance, and Chelsea has been an example of that.

The entrepreneur recently came under fire when trolls commented that she overdid her lip fillers. And fans took issue with the fact that Chelsea chose to wear a full face of makeup to work out at home.

Chelsea can obviously pull off any hair color, so regardless of which one Chelsea decides on, she’s sure to look great.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.