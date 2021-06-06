Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones warns against hyaluronic fillers after ‘scary’ allergic reaction and hospitalization

Ashley Jones talks back reaction to facial fillers which led to hospitalization. Pic credit:MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones has learned the hard way that lip fillers come with their own share of scary repercussions and now she’s warning her fans.

The 24-year-old has always been quite vocal about the things that she’s had done and even recently supported castmate Jade Cline’s decision to get plastic surgery.

However, Ashley recently revealed that a scary experience with Hyaluronic fillers left her hospitalized for four days and now she wants people to do their research before opting for the cosmetic procedure.

Ashley Jones warns against hyaluronic fillers after hospitalization

The Teen Mom 2 star recently took to her Instagram Story to share a harrowing experience she had after using hyaluronic fillers.

“Please do you[r] research and stuff before you get hyaluron[ic] fillers,” wrote Ashley. “I got them mid March and had a terrible allergic reaction which kept me in the hospital for 4 days and the doctors said it’s such a new thing that they haven’t treated people much for this symptom.”

The term is actually “hyaluronic” and a bit of research online gave us more insight about it. The American Board of Cosmetic Surgery shared that hyaluronic fillers are just one in several different types of injectable fillers that are used to help smooth wrinkles on the face and plump the lips.

The fillers that Ashley opted for contain Hyaluronic Acid (HA) which is a substance that is already found in the skin. The results are not permanent, but often last anywhere from 6-12 months and apparently, there are several different brands on the market.

The tricky part is that not all of these hyaluronic injectables are approved by the FDA and it’s not clear if the one that Ashley used is on the list of approved HA fillers listed on the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery website. During her Instagram story, the MTV star didn’t reveal the brand that was used in her lips.

Ashley also noted that the doctors couldn’t determine if the reaction was caused by the actual filler or the numbing agent that was used prior.

Ashley Jones tells fans to be careful after her scary experience

The Teen Mom 2 cast member continued to share more details about what happened during her experience with the cosmetic procedure and warned her fans to be careful.

“Every so often my lips still swell to double their size and I have to spend the whole day cracked out on Benadryl. It was a very scary and bad experience,” confessed Ashley.

Pic credit:@ashleysiren/Instagram

She ended her note, “Not sure if this is talked about enough but be careful y’all.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.