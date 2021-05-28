Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer announces a career in real estate, fans react

Teen Mom 2 veteran Leah Messer finished her real estate courses’ final. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Leah Messer revealed her next big endeavor when shared that she is preparing for a career as a real estate agent.

The mom of three posted a sunny selfie on Instagram, looking fierce in an apricot-colored blazer and pants, with a black top, and matching nude heels, holding a portfolio while posing on a boulder.

Leah is preparing for final state exams in real estate

She captioned her post, “Finished & It’s almost Friday! 🥂 Finally finished the final for my real estate courses. 🎉”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“On to preparing for the final state exams. Does anyone have any study tips they want to pass along!? I’m just a little bit anxious. 😅”

Fans reacted to Leah’s career choice

Reality tv blogger and writer page The Ashley’s Reality Roundup shared the news on Twitter and their fans commented.

One fan of the show referred to Leah as “disorganized” and “frazzled,” saying, “The career choices these girls make always make me chuckle. Chelsea with her hair being an aesthetician? No thanks lol. Jenelle and her career choices that all get cancelled by the companies lol. Leah’s disorganized frazzled self being a realtor. Haaa.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Another of The Ashley’s followers had this to say, “She’s a rookie REA in the state that had the nations HIGHEST rate of population decline? Ya, good luck with that.”

“Is this @TeenMom_OG script for @LeahMesser next season? I’m glad her life isn’t a train wreck. And love her kids. But time to be thankful and bow out. The show is beyond boring. Stays on people’s DVR for weeks,” asked one fan about Leah’s announcement.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 reacted to Leah Messer pursuing her real estate license. Pic credit: @TheAshleysRR/Twitter

Some Teen Mom 2 fans were a bit more supportive

“Good on her tho for being one of the very few that have tried to think ahead for after the show inevitably ends. At least it’s not like the bit hustle that Jenelle fails at each and every time or the route (yep, I meant that) Farrah has taken,” said one commenter.

One fan made a comment about Leah’s age and getting a job, “So she’s finally getting a real job after being almost 30???? Ok???”

Leah’s fans spoke out about her choice to pursue a career in real estate. Pic credit: @TheAshleysRR/Twitter

“It only took 15 years,” said another fan of Teen Mom 2.

Leah seems to have another career option in her back pocket

In addition to her upcoming real estate career, it looks like Leah has another job venture in the works. Castmate and BFF Kail Lowry hinted at a collab between the two just last week when the two were spotted filming together.

Leah alluded to her collab with Kail in a post on Instagram, when she asked, “What could we possibly be up to next @kaillowry ?!”

Most of Leah’s storyline on the show this season has focused on health concerns, mainly hers, involving a lump she found in her breast, as well as a COVID-19 scare close to her family.

There is still more drama left to watch this season, as well as the Teen Mom 2 reunion to look forward to later this year.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.