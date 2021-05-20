Teen Mom 2: Inside Leah Messer’s COVID-19 scare

Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2
Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2 had a COVID-19 scare in this week’s episode. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer has been facing her own health scare, and on this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, the MTV star also had to deal with several COVID-19 scares.

So far this season, the highlight of Leah’s storyline has been her health scare after discovering a lump in one of her breasts that could potentially be cancerous.

Leah’s twin daughters were directly exposed to a student who tested positive for COVID-19.

Leah had a doctor’s appointment scheduled to examine and discuss the lump in her breast, but she canceled the appointment out of fear and precaution.

Leah makes a tough choice

The 29-year-old mom of three was concerned she may spread the virus to others since both of her twins had been directly exposed to someone with the virus, and her doctor’s office is located inside a hospital, so she chose not to go to the appointment.

Leah and her kids tested themselves for COVID-19. After testing negative several times, she decided it would be alright for her youngest daughter, Addie, to visit her dad, Jeremy Calvert.

Later in the segment, Jeremy was shown filming from home and told cameras that he wasn’t feeling well, so he had himself tested and revealed that he contracted the virus.

Since Addie had close contact with her dad, Leah was highly concerned for herself and her daughters.

Leah’s life has been consumed by health worries

Leah already deals with the health issues that come along with her daughter Ali’s diagnosis, and this season, she’s faced even more.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared her breast cancer scare with her other ex-husband, Corey Simms, on this week’s episode, telling him that she wanted him in the know in the event she needs his support.

Leah used her health scare to educate her daughters about the importance of women’s health, although she admitted that she was “fearful” to share her experience with Teen Mom 2 audiences.

Along with the rest of her Teen Mom 2 castmates, Leah is in Times Square in New York City to film this season’s reunion, which will surely be a highly anticipated episode.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

