Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer tells ex Corey Simms about her health scare

In a sneak peek of tonight’s Teen Mom 2 episode, Leah Messer shares her recent health scare with her twins’ dad and her ex-husband, Corey Simms.

As Leah loaded up her twin girls, Ali and Aleeah, to drop off with their dad, Leah said, “I’m still really anxious about the tumor they found on my breast. I gave Corey a heads up in case the girls mention it. And I’m on my way to drop them off to him now.”

Leah explained what was going on with her health to Corey

“So, I know I’ve mentioned to you about the lump in my breast, in case the girls say something to you, or ask you, and then I just like to let you know these things in case I do need your support,” she told him “But, I don’t want them to even worry, you know what I mean?”

Corey added, “You told them about it, I’m aware of it, so if they have any questions I can come to you about it and let you know. I think that’s the best scenario, you know what I’m saying?”

Later that day, Leah revealed that she was supposed to go to the doctor that week, but she got some “upsetting” news in a phone call from the school stating that there was a positive COVID-19 case in one of the girls’ classrooms.

Leah’s fear of COVID-19 caused her to cancel her appointment to check her tumor

After learning that in-person school was shut down for two weeks, although Leah was supposed to have her doctor’s appointment for the tumor on her breast, she cancelled it because of the COVID-19 scare.

She revealed that her doctor’s office is inside of a hospital, which made her uneasy, and noted that her daughters had been directly exposed to positive cases of the virus and she didn’t want to potentially expose anyone else.

Leah opened up about her health scare earlier this year

Leah first shared her breast health scare last month when she talked to her girls during an episode of the show about the importance of women’s health.

The MTV personality revealed that filming her health scare made her “fearful” and said it was “difficult” to open up about her breast cancer scare on the show.

Teen Mom 2 fans can find out whether Leah finally rescheduled her doctor’s appointment and catch up with everything else keeping the mom of three busy on tonight’s episode.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.