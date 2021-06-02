Teen Mom 2: Did Ashley Jones defend Jade Cline’s decision to get plastic surgery?

Ashley Jones stuck up for Jade Cline when responding to a troll about plastic surgery. Pic credit: MTV

Ashley Jones apparently stuck up for her enemy and fellow Teen Mom 2 costar, Jade Cline, when she clapped back at a troll who made comments about the cast members getting plastic surgery.

The 24-year-old MTV star took to Twitter to call out a troll who made a comment about the Teen Mom 2 cast getting plastic surgery, specifically after this week’s episode.

This week on the show, viewers got a glimpse inside Jade’s cosmetic surgery journey, when she flew to Miami to have a Brazilian butt lift and 360 liposuction performed.

One fan of the show tweeted during the episode, claiming the Teen Mom 2 stars should live healthier, rather than resorting to surgery

The troll wrote, “Have these women ever heard of working out & eating healthy to lose weight instead of getting all this plastic surgery? #TeenMom2,” along with a gif of a little girl face-palming herself.

Ashley retweeted the post, and wrote her own sarcastic reply to the troll, stating that it’s the ladies’ choices whether to have surgery or not.

“Yes we have but why does it matter[?] I have a gym membership and silicone t**s . So what’s the point babe[?] It’s 2021 , it’s my body and I want it now lmfao . Call GJ Wentworth don’t me mad at us . #teenmom2 #yourbodyyourchoice,” said the MTV star.

Ashley Jones and Jade Cline aren’t exactly BFFs

Both Ashley and Jade appeared on MTV’s Young + Pregnant before Jade first moved onto to Teen Mom 2 in 2019. Ashley was allegedly upset that Jade got promoted to fill Jenelle Evans’ spot on the show.

During the 2019 taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, tensions rose and things nearly turned physical when Ashley confronted Jade. Host Dr. Drew had asked the cast of Young + Pregnant to take the stage to discuss their feelings about Jade joining the Teen Mom 2 cast.

Jade claimed on Twitter that Ashley was just looking to start trouble and said Ashley looked like a “fool” for starting drama with everyone.

Ashley alleged that Jade had been spreading lies about her online, and claimed that she was the first choice to replace Jenelle, but turned down the offer.

Ashley’s fans spoke up about her choice to have plastic surgery like her nemesis, Jade

One of Ashley’s followers commented in support of the Teen Mom 2 stars choosing to have cosmetic surgery. They wrote, “If it makes them happy to have surgery then go for it it’s their body and they are paying for it life is [too] short to let someone tell u what’s best thing for u girls do whatever u want to do [don’t] explain ur self to anyone[.]”

Ashley’s followers commented on her choice to have plastic surgery. Pic credit: @_mermaidbarbie/Twitter

Another of Ashley’s followers, however, thought that she should be aware of the potential dangers of plastic surgery, especially since she’s studying to be a nurse.

“Did she forget you are studying to be a nurse? Pretty sure you know the side effects of [silicone] in women or you wouldn’t have gotten them. #inthebusinessofminding,” Ashley’s fan commented.

As fans of the show know, Ashley eventually got promoted to Teen Mom 2 this season, when she replaced Chelsea Houska’s spot on the cast.

Since joining the cast of Teen Mom 2, Ashley has already been at the center of some drama

Ashley was the only one of the Teen Mom 2 cast who didn’t arrive in-person to tape this season’s reunion episode. Instead, Ashley filmed her segment virtually from home.

And last month, Ashley made headlines when her fiance, Bar Smith, was arrested for willful discharge of a firearm. After the arrest, Ashley scrubbed Bar from her social media accounts.

However, after the arrest, Ashley went on to defend her man, and clapped back at haters who dissed on her baby daddy.

This season’s Teen Mom 2 reunion special will air later this year, and is always a highly anticipated episode.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.