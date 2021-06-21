Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry needs to ease up on the fillers

Fans of Teen Mom 2 think Kail Lowry needs to take it easy on the fillers. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2’s Kail Lowry has come under fire by fans of the show who think she needs to take it easy when it comes to getting injectables.

The MTV star has been open about her cosmetic procedures, most notably her plastic surgery transformation several years ago.

In 2016, Kail underwent a head-to-toe makeover, including a Brazilian Butt Lift by Dr. Miami, and later admitted to lip fillers.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 fans took notice of Kail’s fuller face and lips

Recently, some Teen Mom 2 fans took note of a video Kail shared on her Instagram stories and commented that her face looked a lot fuller than usual, and her lips seemed extra plump.

A thread on Reddit titled, “Kail didn’t learn her lesson with lip injections apparently,” showed a still of Kail from her Instagram stories.

In the pic, Kail was seemingly makeup free, sporting glasses and a t-shirt, her hair pulled up in a bun.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Teen Mom 2 fans thought Kail’s fillers were a bit much. Pic credit: u/BlondeYogi92/Reddit

Reddit users commented on Kail’s appearance, many of them noting that the podcast host looked extra puffy and “about to burst.”

Reddit users commented on Kail’s appearance

One fan of Teen Mom 2 worried that Kail’s fillers might be spreading and wrote, “Is her filler spreading??? Why does her face look soo puffy!!”

“Her whole face looks like it’s about to burst,” said another Reddit user.

Teen Mom 2 fans commented on Kail’s “puffy” appearance. Pic credit: u/BlondeYogi92/Reddit

One Reddit user felt that Kail’s glasses didn’t do her any favors. “Those ridiculous spectacles make her eyes look even beadier than usual,” wrote the user.

Another user wondered if Kail was pregnant, given her swollen appearance. “Why is she so swollen? Is she pregnant again?” asked the Teen Mom 2 fan.

Teen Mom 2 fans thought Kail is looking less like herself these days. Pic credit: u/BlondeYogi92/Reddit

Another Reddit user wondered if Kail’s PCOS could be to blame for her altered appearance.

“I think some is fillers, but some is probably from PCOS. It can have a steroid effect of sorts-when [I] was young and it was out of control my face was similar, looked like I was taking prednisone. And yes, it is just as uncomfortable as it looks,” said the fan.

Teen Mom 2 fans spoke out about Kail’s use of fillers. Pic credit: u/BlondeYogi92/Reddit

Kail’s appearance isn’t the only thing catching fans’ attention lately

Kail has made headlines lately for reasons other than her appearance. She has been in the middle of a Teen Mom 2 feud that began with comments made by her nemesis, Briana DeJesus.

Briana felt it was unfair that Kail didn’t film every part of her life for Teen Mom 2 and accused her of “breaking” into her baby daddy Chris Lopez’s house, which she denied.

Kail denied Briana’s allegations about filming and went on record stating that she has the right to choose what she films, given her seniority on the show.

Kail opened up on her podcast recently and told her listeners, “Because I’ve been on TV for so long now, I do pick and choose now what I film and what I don’t want to film.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.