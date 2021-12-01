Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are searching for Khloe Kardashian’s next boyfriend so she can be ‘in the mix’

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are allegedly closer thanks to their new boyfriends. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian reportedly want Khloe Kardashian to hang out with one of their boyfriends’ acquaintances.

In 2021, Kourtney and Kim both made headlines when they started dating new men. Kourtney and Travis Barker went Instagram official in January after several months of casually dating.

Although Kim hasn’t confirmed that she’s with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, the pair have been seen out and about since October 2021.

As Kim and Kourt’s relationships continue to blossom, they think their younger sister could find a match in their new inner circle.

Why Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are ‘actively’ trying to find Khloe Kardashian a boyfriend

Several months after filing for divorce from Kanye West, Kim hosted SNL for the first time. In addition to her jokes about her family and O.J. Simpson, many viewers watched her kiss Davidson during a skit. Almost instantly, the scene went viral and the pair became subject to dating rumors.

Following Kim’s hosting gig, she connected with Davidson again. While attending an outing with him to Knott’s Berry Farm, the two were spotted holding hands on a ride together. As Monsters and Critics previously shared, the pair went to the amusement park with Kourtney, Barker, and more of their mutual friends. The outing came after the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer became engaged.

Soon, photographers caught Pete and Kim at various events. Before they met, The Big Time Adolescence star was close friends with Travis Barker. Their connection is reportedly what made Kim and Kourtney start “actively looking for a mutual friend of Pete and Travis,” according to Hollywood Life.

“They all joke that it is unfortunate that Machine Gun Kelly is taken because they would all try to hook him up with Khloé in a heartbeat,” a source told HollywoodLife.

Khloe Kardashian recently broke up with Tristan Thompson again

Although the Kardashian-Jenner family has a long history of sharing a tight bond, Kim and Kourtney’s new relationships have reportedly brought them closer. The two sisters now talk about other topics outside of their children and connect as friends more.

Despite wanting Khloe to experience the “good vibes” they share with Davidson and Barker, she’s reportedly content with her current relationship status. The Good American founder has been happily single since breaking up with Tristan Thompson in June 2021 amid several cheating rumors.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” a source shared with People. “They get along well, though. Khloé is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now.”