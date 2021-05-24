Megan Fox turns heads on the red carpet in risquè ensemble at Billboard Music Awards with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox sent shockwaves over the internet after appearing on the red carpet with a very revealing outfit on Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S bukley

Megan Fox made some major waves last night after showing up on the Billboard Music Award’s red carpet wearing a highly revealing outfit.

What did Megan Fox wear to the Billboard Music Awards?

The actress, 35, walked onto the red carpet with her boyfriend, singer Machine Gun Kelly, 31, donning a sexy, black Mugler cut-out gown with a criss-cross pattern on the back and a sheer, ruched skirt gracing the bottom.

With more skin showing than being covered, Fox left almost nothing to the imagination as Machine Gun Kelly stuck by her side during the event.

While Fox stole the show, Kelly turned up with his own shock-inducing look, wearing black-and-white checkered nails, a satiny black tuxedo with an untucked white shirt, and rocking a freshly-dyed black tongue which the singer paraded by sticking out during photographs.

The startling couple, who have had no problem with PDA since first debuting as a couple in 2020, even shared a tongue-to-tongue kiss, serving to add more fuel to the fire as fans reacted to the display.

What did fans have to say about the shocking look?

While some seemed enthralled by the skin-showing dress, and commented, “Hottest couple out there Megan babe,”

One fan expressed their opinion in a more negative manner, saying, “What a great example for her kids. A real winner?!”

The controversial couple were at the BBMA’s to see if Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, would take home any awards that night. He was nominated for three awards and ended up taking home the trophy for Top Rock Artist by the end of the evening.

Fox and Kelly enjoyed another flashy night out last weekend as they hit the town to celebrate Fox’s birthday. The two were spotted in Santa Monica heading to dinner and the duo didn’t disappoint as they glammed up for their time out.

Fox looked stunning in a shiny, fire-engine red blazer with matching silken pants and heels. Kelly wore a navy blue turtleneck paired with grey slacks and black boots, adorned with red laces to go along with his girlfriend’s outfit.

When did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly start dating and who is Brian Austin Green dating?

Fox and Kelly began dating early in 2020, not long after the Transformers actress split from Brian Austin Green in 2019, with whom she shares three boys. Fox filed for divorce in 2020.

Green has since been dating Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. The two started a slow relationship due to Covid complications but were reportedly getting more serious after six months of dating.