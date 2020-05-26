Megan Fox wanted to be alone: Brian Austin Green reveals why the couple broke up

Brian Austin Green has revealed that Megan Fox wanted to be alone, which spelled out an end to their relationship.

During a new installment of his podcast, Brian shed some more light on what has been going on with the couple. It was on the same podcast that he also confirmed the split last week.

According to Brian, Megan discovered that she is a better mother and person when she is alone. The realization came during a trip to South Korea, where she was filming a new movie called The Battle of Jangsari.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green separate

The Transformers star told her husband that she was happier alone and that she needed more time to herself.

The couple got married back in June 2010 after an on-and-off relationship that was spread over six years.

Megan and Brian have three sons together, Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and three-year-old Journey. Brian also has an 18-year-old son, Kassius, from his ex-fiancee, Vanessa Marcil.

This wasn’t the first time that Brian and Megan have separated, as she filed for divorce back in 2015. The couple got back together later, with Megan giving birth to Journey soon after.

On his podcast, Brian stated that, “She said, ‘You know, I realised while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me’.”

He went on to say that, “I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made; that’s the way she honestly felt.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?

There have been a lot of rumors about Megan Fox moving on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. They met on the set of a new film called Midnight in the Switchgrass and Megan was also in his new video for Bloody Valentine.

When speaking about that possible relationship, BH90210 star Brian stated that he had never met Machine Gun Kelly, but that he had talked about him with Megan.

Brian went on to say, “They’re just friends at this point… I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.” He added, “She has been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”