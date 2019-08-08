Who is Brian Austin Green from BH90210 married to?

The Beverly Hills 90210 reboot premiered on FOX last night.

Instead of bringing back the West Beverly gang, the cast created a mockumentary about their lives. Fans are slightly confused since the actors are playing heightened versions of themselves.

For example, in the show, Brian Austin Green is married to a famous singer named Shay. His wife is played by the lovely La La Anthony.

In real life though, Green is married to smoking hot actress Megan Fox. The couple has not only had a long-term relationship but a somewhat controversial one too.

Fox met Green when he guest-starred on the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. They began dating soon after their first meeting. The couple raised eyebrows because of their 13-year age difference. Fox was only 18-years-old when the romance started, while Green was 30-years-old.

Green and Fox ignored the haters and got married in 2010 in an intimate Hawaiian ceremony. His son Kassius, with his ex-girlfriend and former Beverly Hills 90210 costar, Vanessa Marcil, served as Green’s best man.

Two years after getting married, the couple welcomed their first son, Noah, age 7. Fox and Green’s second son together, Bodhi, age 5 was born two years later. The couple welcomed their third son, Journey, age 3 in 2016.

Brian Austin Green and his wife, Megan Fox have had their fair share of drama in their 15-year romance. They have hit two rough patches in their relationship, at least that the public knows about.

Fox called off their engagement months before the two shocked fans by getting married. Then a year before their last son was born, Green and Fox started divorce proceedings.

In the end, their love won out over whatever problems caused their two break-ups. After filing to have the divorce dismissed earlier this year, Fox shared with Us Weekly that marriage has not been easy for her.

She also made it clear that, despite their rocky romance, she considers Green her true love.

“Brian is my soulmate,” the Transformers star admitted to the weekly magazine.

The actor echoed his wife’s sentiment on his podcast, with Brian Austin Green, stating marriage is difficult. He also called the brunette beauty his great love and admitted they take life day by day.

BH90210 star Brian Austin Green has been married to Megan Fox for nine years. It hasn’t always been easy, but they are committed to making it work.

Did you know Green and Fox were married in real life?

BH90210 airs Wednesday s at 9/8c on FOX.