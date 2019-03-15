Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot: 2019 release date, cast, trailers, plot and everything we know so far about the upcoming revival

By John Thomas Didymus

15th March 2019 2:41 PM ET

A Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot is coming. The much-loved teen drama from the ’90s is returning to TV screens in 2019. Fox confirmed in February that 90210, a six-episode revival of the iconic ’90s drama series, will premiere this summer.

While we wait impatiently for the nostalgic treat ahead, here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, including its release date, cast, trailers, and plot.

We will be updating this post with new information and news about the upcoming series when we learn about them. So stay tuned.

Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot: 2019 release date

Fox has not yet set a specific premiere date for the upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 revival. However, the network has confirmed that it will premiere in the summer of 2019.

We will update this post when Fox announces the premiere date for the upcoming series.

How many episodes will 90210 feature?

The Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot will feature six episodes.

Where to stream 90210

90210 will be available for streaming on Fox website on laptop, iPhone and Android app.

It is also expected that all six 90210 episodes be available for streaming on Hulu on the day after they air on Fox.

Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot details

The original Beverly Hills, 90210, a teen-drama series created by Darren Star, premiered on Fox in October 1990. The series followed the lives of high school kids in the upscale Beverly Hills community.

After poor ratings during the inaugural season, the series went on to become a huge hit and a pop culture phenomenon. The popularity of the series was due to the fact that it tackled issues that were most relevant to teens, such as dating, sex, rape, alcohol and drug abuse, racism, teen pregnancy, and suicide.

The upcoming revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 is titled 90210. Fox ordered six episodes of the reboot in February. The episodes will feature six members of the main cast of the original series.

Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, from CBS TV Studios, is executive-produced by Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering.

The series was conceived and developed by CBS TV Studios’ Ghen Maynard, Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling and Garth.

Plans for a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210 that would feature most of the original cast were first reported in December 2018. Spelling officially confirmed the revival on February 1, 2019. She also confirmed that most of the original cast members were returning.

Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, titled 90210, will follow the original stars of the drama series reuniting for the first time since the original series ended.

The original series starred Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Luke Perry, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris, among others. They were students at an upscale West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles.

However, only six of the original series cast members will return for the reboot: Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, and Gabrielle Carteris.

The original Beverly Hills, 90210 series aired on Fox for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000.

This is not the first time that the series has been rebooted. The CW rebooted the series in 2008, and it was also called 90210. The CW’s rebooted series, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2013, featured the old stars, including Spelling, Doherty and Garth.

However, fans are confident that the new 90210 reboot will be better than The CW reboot being the brainchild of the original cast members Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth.

Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot teasers and trailers

Fox released a teaser for the upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot on February 27, 2019.

Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot cast

Six of the original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 will return in the summer of 2019 for the 90210 revival series.

Fans can expect to see Jason Priestley as Brandon Walsh, Jennie Garth as Kelly Taylor, Brian Austin Green as David Silver, Tori Spelling as Donna Martin, Ian Ziering as Steve Sanders, and Gabrielle Carteris as Andrea Zuckerman.

However, two members of the original cast will be missing. Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry will not return as Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay respectively.

Doherty did not sign up for the reunion and was not listed on Fox’s original press release. Fans will recall that Doherty left the show in the 1990s under controversial circumstances.

Luke Perry died unexpectedly on March 4. But before his death, it was not clear whether his busy schedule filming Riverdale would allow him to return. But CBS TV Studios president David Stapf confirmed after Perry’s death that he was not supposed to be part of the reboot due to his filming schedule on The CW’s Riverdale.

Stapf also confirmed that the upcoming Beverly Hills 90210 reboot will pay tribute to the late actor who starred on the hit 90s show but passed away on March 4 at the age of 52.

Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot plot: What to expect of the 2019 revival

The Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot is a dramedy with a mockumentary format. The mockumentary will follow original cast members — Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori – playing themselves as they come together to revive their old drama series.

According to Fox, six members of the original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 will return to play “heightened versions” of themselves in a six-part limited series that will premiere in the summer of 2019.

The six cast members will reunite after 19 years, at the suggestion of a member of the group, to reboot their show. But what happens when old friends, first loves, friends and frenemies come back together again to continue where they left off two decades ago?

The revival will be inspired by the returning cast’s real-life experiences and relationships, and will come with a “healthy dose of irreverence.”