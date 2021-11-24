What are the Kardashian family’s middle names?

The Kardashian family has several significant middle names. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect/ ImagePressAgency

The Kardashian-Jenner family has world-renowned first and last names.

In 2007, many TV watchers met Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the famous family for the first time. Since then, they’ve opened up their lives to the public, from relationships to business deals to babies along the way.

They’ve also made millions from their first and last names from Kylie Cosmetics and Kim Kardashian West (KKW) Beauty. However, even the longest Keeping Up With the Kardashians might not know their middle names.

Here are all of the Kar-Jenners’ middle names and what they’ve said about them over the years.

Kris Jenner’s middle name honors her mother, MJ Shannon

Kris Jenner doesn’t use her birth first name publicly. Born Kristen Mary Houghton on Nov. 5, 1955, the San Diego, California native enjoys going by her nickname.

Additionally, Kris rarely discusses her middle name, despite its sentimental value. The momager has her mother, Mary “MJ” Shannon’s first name as a middle name. Kris has shared how close she is to her mom throughout the years, who recently celebrated her 87th birthday.

“Happy birthday, mom!!” she shared on Instagram in July 2021. “You have always been my greatest inspiration, the one I can come to for anything,” she wrote. “And if it weren’t for your love, support, and guidance, I wouldn’t be the woman or the mother I am today.”

“Thank you for being our rock,” Kris continued. “You are the greatest mother, grandmother, friend, and mentor. I thank God every day for choosing you to be my mom. Thank you for all you do for me and for our family. I love you more than you’ll ever know. Xo.”

Kourtney Kardashian has the same middle name as Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian is Kris’ firstborn. When she and Robert Kardashian welcomed their daughter into the world, she gave the Poosh founder the same middle name as hers. In honor of MJ, Kourt was born Kourtney Mary Kardashian on April 18, 1979.

Many years later, the mother of three followed in her mom’s footsteps for her firstborn. On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney and Scott Disick had their first child, Mason Dash Disick.

The following year, she shared that Mason’s middle name honors her late father. Robert Sr. died of esophageal cancer in September 2003.

“Dash is not for my clothing store, as some people have suggested online,” Kourtney shared with Life & Style magazine. “That would be stupid. Dash is short for Kardashian, and it was my father’s nickname.”

Kim Kardashian legally dropped her middle name after marrying Kanye West

Like her mom, Kim Kardashian rarely goes by her full name. Some KUWTK might not even know that the SKIMS CEO’s first name is Kimberly. As for her middle name, Kim was born Kimberly Noel Kardashian on October 21, 1980.

Kim decided to keep her maiden name during her first two marriages to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries. However, when she married Kanye West in 2014, she became a West legally and professionally and kept Kardashian as a middle name, per E! News.

Although she dropped her middle name to become a West, Kim gave the moniker to her and the Donda rapper’s children. In 2018, the couple welcomed their second daughter and third child, Chicago West. Initially, they didn’t give Chi a middle name. However, Kim shared on her former app that she wanted to call her daughter “Chi Noel.”

“I love the name, Noel. Kanye does not,” she said. “So, I unofficially Instagrammed ‘Chi Noel,’ and I was like, ‘I’m doing this because I want her middle name to be Noel.'”

Khloe Kardashian didn’t give True Thompson a middle name

Khloe’s full legal name is Khloe Alexandra Kardashian. However, like her sister Kim, the Revenge Body host changed her middle name to Kardashian when she married Lamar Odom in 2009. Since their divorce, she’s added the name back but rarely acknowledges it.

According to multiple sources, Khloe doesn’t have a significant meaning or backstory. The lack of knowledge about her middle name could be why the Good American CEO opted not to give her daughter with Tristan Thompson, True Thompson one. However, Khloe provided some insight into True’s naming process in a 2018 blog post.

“True doesn’t have a middle name—for now,” she wrote, per Elle. “It was enough pressure to pick a first name! I have a couple of names in mind; I’m just not completely sure about it yet. I plan to take my time and decide if I’ll give her one at all. I can add it at any time, and it’s easy to get on the birth certificate.”

Rob Kardashian is named after his father but has a different middle name

On March 17, 1987, Rob Kardashian became the first and only son of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. However, while Dream Kardashian’s daddy has the same first name as his father, the two men don’t share the same middle name. The famed lawyer’s legal moniker was Robert Arthur Kardashian, and Rob’s was Robert George Kardashian.

In 2013, Rob decided to honor his dad with his clothing line, Arthur George. His collection of stylish socks combines his and Robert’s middle names.

Kendall Jenner got her middle name from Kris Jenner’s best friend

Kendall Nicole Jenner was born on Nov. 3, 1995. Before she was born, the Kardashian family became divided due to O.J. Simpson’s historic criminal trial.

In 1994, the former NFL star was arrested and accused of killing his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. He was later acquitted after one of the most highly publicized trials in history.

Nicole and Kris were best friends, and she and Robert often double-dated with the Simpsons.

The Cooking With Kris author named her and Caitlyn’s first daughter after Nicole to honor her friend’s legacy. During one of Kylie Jenner’s Snapchats, Kendall explained what sharing the same name as her mom’s late friend means to her.

“My middle name is after Nicole Brown Simpson because that was my mom’s best friend,” the runway star said. “And I’m honored to have this name.”

Kylie Jenner’s middle name supports the rumors that she’s Kris Jenner’s favorite

On Aug. 10, 1997, Kris and Caitlyn’s youngest child, Kylie Kristen Jenner, was born. Two years after Kendall’s birth, the momager decided to give her last baby her first name as a middle one.

While the decision was most likely to keep Kris’s legacy strong, it would affect the Kardashians years later.

In 2019, the beauty mogul became the youngest billionaire by Forbes. Although the outlet retracted their statement the following year, the Kar-Jenners often joke that Kylie’s net worth bumped her to Kris’ favorite child. However, Stormi Webster’s mom told Kim Kardashian the real reason their mother adores her in a January 2020 YouTube video.

“She’s like me, and I treat her like the queen of the world,” Kylie said of Kris.

As for Kylie’s daughter with Travis, she doesn’t have a middle name.